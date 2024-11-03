The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Harris Campaign Building Lakefront Stage, Not For Friday Rally
But what is the stage for? Campaign doesn’t say.
Oct 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. New Harris Ad Attacks Trump’s ‘Horrible City’ Milwaukee Comment
‘Milwaukee vs Trump’, voiced by Doc Rivers, will air during Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game.
Oct 27th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. MobCraft Plans Merger, Walker’s Point Taproom to Wind Down Operations
Potential buyer remains unnamed. The taproom will continue through Nov. 30.
Oct 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. $73 Million Federal Grant Will Help Expand Amtrak Hiawatha in 2026
Plus: Borealis ridership outperforming expectations.
Oct 28th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Transportation: MCTS Plans 2025 Fare Increase
Transit system raising the daily, weekly and monthly caps.
Oct 28th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
6. Bay View Sports Bar Closes
Little Cancun Sports poured its final drink Oct. 10. Franklin location remains in operation.
Oct 31st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Op Ed: A Vote for Jill Stein is a Vote for Donald Trump
‘Jill Stein isn’t the answer – she is a fraud,’ says Milwaukee alderwoman.
Oct 28th, 2024 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic
8. Wisconsin Wins Grants To Study Five New or Expanded Rail Routes
Studies will design routes to Madison, Green Bay, Eau Claire as well as expanding existing service.
Dec 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Transportation: MCTS Will Hire Its Own Personnel For Security
Bus system has long relied a private contractor.
Oct 29th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
10. Trump Tells Voters in Milwaukee He Doesn’t Want Their Money, ‘I Want Your Damn Vote’
In another digressive speech, Trump attacks his enemies and offers lofty promises to his supporters.
Nov 2nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season
Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oct 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks
2. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade
Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care
Sep 29th, 2016 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee
3. GHOST Brings 2025 World Tour to Fiserv Forum on July 29
Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. CT
Oct 28th, 2024 by Fiserv Forum
4. Milwaukee Art Museum Shares Plans to Expand Museum Store, Brings Back Iconic Calatrava-Designed Displays
Museum Store will double in size, offer stunning new architectural views, increase its merchandise selection, and launch modernized online store.
Oct 28th, 2024 by Milwaukee Art Museum
5. Sauerkraut giant sweet on Wisconsin
Fermented Food Holdings Inc. leverages state tax credits and local expertise to boost statewide sauerkraut production and create 60 full-time jobs
Oct 28th, 2024 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
6. Wisconsin Lutheran High School Welcomes Sixth Principal Since 1954
Mr. Landon Zacharyasz joins WLHS as the sixth principal in 70 years
Oct 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Lutheran High School
7. HACM Board Moves Forward With Section 8 Contractor Award
Vote signifies an important step for voucher program
Oct 31st, 2024 by Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee
8. Wisconsin Physicians Run Mobile Billboard Urging Trump to Share ACA Plan While In Town
Call comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson says a second Trump term means “No Obamacare”
Nov 1st, 2024 by Committee to Protect Health Care
10. Milwaukee County DHHS Housing Services Has Record Month Connecting People to Permanent Housing
This comes during Homelessness Awareness Week, October 27 – November 2
Oct 31st, 2024 by Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 27th, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 20th, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 13th, 2024 by Urban Milwaukee