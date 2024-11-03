Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 3rd, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Harris Campaign Building Lakefront Stage, Not For Friday Rally

1. Harris Campaign Building Lakefront Stage, Not For Friday Rally

But what is the stage for? Campaign doesn’t say.

Oct 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Harris Ad Attacks Trump’s ‘Horrible City’ Milwaukee Comment

2. New Harris Ad Attacks Trump’s ‘Horrible City’ Milwaukee Comment

‘Milwaukee vs Trump’, voiced by Doc Rivers, will air during Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game.

Oct 27th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

MobCraft Plans Merger, Walker’s Point Taproom to Wind Down Operations

3. MobCraft Plans Merger, Walker’s Point Taproom to Wind Down Operations

Potential buyer remains unnamed. The taproom will continue through Nov. 30.

Oct 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

$73 Million Federal Grant Will Help Expand Amtrak Hiawatha in 2026

4. $73 Million Federal Grant Will Help Expand Amtrak Hiawatha in 2026

Plus: Borealis ridership outperforming expectations.

Oct 28th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: MCTS Plans 2025 Fare Increase

5. Transportation: MCTS Plans 2025 Fare Increase

Transit system raising the daily, weekly and monthly caps.

Oct 28th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Bay View Sports Bar Closes

6. Bay View Sports Bar Closes

Little Cancun Sports poured its final drink Oct. 10. Franklin location remains in operation.

Oct 31st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Op Ed: A Vote for Jill Stein is a Vote for Donald Trump

7. Op Ed: A Vote for Jill Stein is a Vote for Donald Trump

‘Jill Stein isn’t the answer – she is a fraud,’ says Milwaukee alderwoman.

Oct 28th, 2024 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic

Wisconsin Wins Grants To Study Five New or Expanded Rail Routes

8. Wisconsin Wins Grants To Study Five New or Expanded Rail Routes

Studies will design routes to Madison, Green Bay, Eau Claire as well as expanding existing service.

Dec 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: MCTS Will Hire Its Own Personnel For Security

9. Transportation: MCTS Will Hire Its Own Personnel For Security

Bus system has long relied a private contractor.

Oct 29th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Trump Tells Voters in Milwaukee He Doesn’t Want Their Money, ‘I Want Your Damn Vote’

10. Trump Tells Voters in Milwaukee He Doesn’t Want Their Money, ‘I Want Your Damn Vote’

In another digressive speech, Trump attacks his enemies and offers lofty promises to his supporters.

Nov 2nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season

1. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season

Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23

Oct 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

2. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care

Sep 29th, 2016 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee

GHOST Brings 2025 World Tour to Fiserv Forum on July 29

3. GHOST Brings 2025 World Tour to Fiserv Forum on July 29

Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. CT

Oct 28th, 2024 by Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Art Museum Shares Plans to Expand Museum Store, Brings Back Iconic Calatrava-Designed Displays

4. Milwaukee Art Museum Shares Plans to Expand Museum Store, Brings Back Iconic Calatrava-Designed Displays

Museum Store will double in size, offer stunning new architectural views, increase its merchandise selection, and launch modernized online store.

Oct 28th, 2024 by Milwaukee Art Museum

Sauerkraut giant sweet on Wisconsin

5. Sauerkraut giant sweet on Wisconsin

Fermented Food Holdings Inc. leverages state tax credits and local expertise to boost statewide sauerkraut production and create 60 full-time jobs

Oct 28th, 2024 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Wisconsin Lutheran High School Welcomes Sixth Principal Since 1954

6. Wisconsin Lutheran High School Welcomes Sixth Principal Since 1954

Mr. Landon Zacharyasz joins WLHS as the sixth principal in 70 years

Oct 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Lutheran High School

HACM Board Moves Forward With Section 8 Contractor Award

7. HACM Board Moves Forward With Section 8 Contractor Award

Vote signifies an important step for voucher program

Oct 31st, 2024 by Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

Wisconsin Physicians Run Mobile Billboard Urging Trump to Share ACA Plan While In Town

8. Wisconsin Physicians Run Mobile Billboard Urging Trump to Share ACA Plan While In Town

Call comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson says a second Trump term means “No Obamacare”

Nov 1st, 2024 by Committee to Protect Health Care

Federal Judge Finds Milwaukee Man Guilty of Sex Trafficking and Arson

9. Federal Judge Finds Milwaukee Man Guilty of Sex Trafficking and Arson

 

Oct 28th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Milwaukee County DHHS Housing Services Has Record Month Connecting People to Permanent Housing

10. Milwaukee County DHHS Housing Services Has Record Month Connecting People to Permanent Housing

This comes during Homelessness Awareness Week, October 27 – November 2

Oct 31st, 2024 by Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us