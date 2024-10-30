Kamala Harris To Host Lakefront Rally, Concert Friday Night

And the stage is slated to remain through Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will headline a rally in Milwaukee Friday evening, the same evening Donald Trump will host a rally at Fiserv Forum.

When the Harris campaign announced the event Wednesday evening, her campaign didn’t identify the location. But a quickly rising lakefront stage and a series of city permits do.

An electrical permit says temporary power will be provided for “Kamala Harris rally.” A noise variance permit was issued to the campaign Wednesday for a “concert.”

The Harris for President campaign is building a stage in Veterans Park, 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr., and will be permitted to play amplified music each night until 10 p.m. The stage is permitted to host concerts from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday through Monday, Nov. 4.

Harris is scheduled to appear alongside musical artists The Isley Brothers, GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte and DJ GEMINI GILLY.

The Isley Brothers, famous for their 1959 song “Shout,” will be able to shout all they want, provided the campaign follows it’s noise minimization pledge of “speakers directed away from buildings.” If not, they’ll need to get “a little bit softer now.”

Trump has not confirmed a guest list for his rally, but former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre did appear with Trump Wednesday in Green Bay.

The Harris campaign has not confirmed if additional events will be held at the stage in the run up to the Nov. 5 election.

