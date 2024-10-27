New Harris Ad Attacks Trump’s ‘Horrible City’ Milwaukee Comment

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“In this town, we’ve seen our share of hard times, heard our share of big promises.“

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers is the voice behind a new Harris for President ad that will air in the Milwaukee media market starting during Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game.

The ad, “Milwaukee vs Trump,” was first released exclusively to Urban Milwaukee. It hammers Donald Trump for his “up to 13,000 jobs” pledge about Foxconn and his more recent “horrible city” comment about Milwaukee.

“Empty promises don’t build cities; we do with grit, sweat and cold beer,” says Rivers.

The Racine County Foxconn plant, which Trump called the “Eighth Wonder of the World” during its 2018 groundbreaking, has only delivered approximately 1,000 jobs and has been largely supplanted by a Microsoft data Center.

Much more recently, Trump was said by many to have called Milwaukee a “horrible city” during a June meeting with House Republicans. Multiple members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation who were present for the meeting didn’t deny the former president made the remark, only that it was about crime or elections. Trump himself didn’t deny that he said it initially. “I think it was very clear what I meant. I said we are very concerned with crime,” he told Fox News. Then he started denying it later in the day.

“We know talk is all he’s got,” says Rivers, who has endorsed Kamala Harris and appeared alongside her husband at a campaign rally Thursday. He cochairs Athletes for Harris. River has known Harris since He was the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers and she was California’s attorney general.

“This is what we’ve got,” says Rivers. The closing shots of the 30-second commercial are of the lakefront and Giannis Antetokounmpo holding up NBA Finals MVP trophy at the 2021 celebration event.

Rivers, who has only been the Bucks coach since January, has an extensive history with the Cream City. He played three years of college basketball for Marquette University before embarking on a 14-year NBA career. His now ex-wife is a native of the Milwaukee area.

“Under Trump’s watch, Wisconsin lost 6,000 manufacturing jobs and over 120,000 jobs in total,” said a campaign representative to Urban Milwaukee. “If Trump gets a second term, his Project 2025 agenda would place a nearly $4,000 a year sales tax on everyday goods and ship thousands of jobs overseas while doling out tax breaks for the ultra wealthy.”

Rivers won the 2008 NBA title while coach of the Boston Celtics. On Saturday, the team’s starting center, Kendrick Perkins, was in Mequon for a Hoop It Up To Vote event and endorsed Harris. Perkins is now an ESPN commentator.

The commercial is expected to run on Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Sling and other advertising platforms.