Let me be direct: In this election, supporting anyone but Kamala Harris is effectively lending a hand to Donald Trump’s return to power. The consequences of that could be devastating.

Harris is the only candidate with a track record of addressing climate change, supporting working families and advancing social and economic justice.

It’s easy to be intrigued by the idea of a third-party candidate like the Green Party’s Jill Stein, and I support increasing the breadth of American political discourse. But we should be scared, not seduced, by Stein’s candidacy. With the MAGA movement threatening our basic rights, we can’t risk taking a single vote from the Harris campaign. If we lived in California or New York, solid blue states, we might risk a protest vote. But this is Wisconsin, where a razor-thin edge will determine the winner.

The Green banner is appealing to environmentalists, of which I am one. But Jill Stein isn’t the answer – she is a fraud. She’s one of the reasons Donald Trump won in 2016, when she pulled enough votes away from Hillary Clinton to hand our state’s electoral votes to Trump. She almost did it again in 2020, when third-party voters almost denied the Biden-Harris ticket their victory. The MAGA movement loves Stein and funds her: she can’t win, but she can bleed away votes from the Harris-Walz campaign in critical battleground states like Wisconsin — where every vote matters. As a mom, an activist for progressive values and an elected leader, I am deeply invested in the future for our kids, our community and our planet. That’s why I must speak out today.

Stein’s well-heeled GOP supporters pay for slick campaign mailers making false claims about Harris because they want to siphon votes from Harris to help elect Trump. The fact is that Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that secured passage of the strongest climate action in history – climate and clean energy incentives worth at least $370 billion over 10 years in the Inflation Reduction Act. She has been a driving force to ensure that the solutions are equitable and address the unfair pollution and health burdens that our nation’s front-line communities have suffered.

That’s why the nation’s leading environmental groups – the League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, Sunrise Movement, NRDC Action Fund, and Friends of the Earth, penned an open letter to environmental advocates – saying, “Harris is a climate and justice leader with two decades of public service on the frontlines of needed progress and change.” The League Of Conservation Voters and Sierra Club Political Committee echoed similar sentiments.

Former President Trump, on the other hand, waged the worst White House attack ever against the environment and public health while in office, promising a giant giveaway to big oil in exchange for campaign donations. He has made clear that his second term will be even more extreme, drawing from the detailed anti-environment proposals and plans contained in Project 2025.

If we want progressive change, the foundation will be built on a national movement that does that hard work of building support intentionally at the state and local level as part of a real movement for progressive change. A Harris win is the only way to prevent the catastrophe of a second Trump term, consolidate the progressive gains of the past three years, and safeguard our democracy for the future.

Marina Dimitrijevic, District 14 Alderwoman