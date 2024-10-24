Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As someone who has served in the role of municipal clerk and been on the frontlines of election administration, I’ve seen just how vital election officials are in ensuring free and fair access to the ballot. I’ve navigated the complexities of election laws and overseen the administration of standard voting processes like registration and voting by mail. I have also witnessed what works safely and securely for our elections–and our voters.

That is why I’m sounding the alarm on an issue that threatens the very core of our elections in Wisconsin—ballot drop boxes.

In recent months across the Badger State, we’ve seen an organized attack on ballot drop boxes, a method of voting that provides an essential and secure way for voters to return their absentee ballots. This culminated with the Wausau mayor wheeling away a drop box off the street, hard hat and all because he is personally against them. Despite his efforts, that drop box was returned and is now being used by voters. Along with my organization (All Voting is Local), partners, advocates, and voters took a stand together to get the drop box back, and now the Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation into Mayor Doug Diny’s actions.

This incident with Diny is just one example of the broader struggle we face across Wisconsin.

While the drop box’s return is a victory to celebrate, it is important to remember that efforts to restrict voter access are ongoing and growing across Wisconsin. In municipalities across the state, we’ve seen similar attacks on drop boxes, driven by disinformation and a desire to limit voting options for those who need them most. Each attempt to remove these essential voting tools further proves the need for awareness, advocacy and collective action. Together, we’re showing that the will of the people can not be restricted by fear or disinformation.

It is apparent that the argument against drop boxes isn’t a legitimate policy debate. It’s a calculated action to limit access to the ballot box, particularly for our most vulnerable neighbors: seniors, people with disabilities, and those juggling multiple jobs.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The attacks are being fueled by conspiracy theories designed to shake public confidence in our elections.

Despite clear evidence of drop boxes’ safety and strong public support, we’ve seen cities like Brookfield and New Berlin remove or outright ban them. Disinformation and pressure from legal counsel have left many clerks unsure about defending their use. Further exacerbating this issue are folks in powerful–and intimidating–positions, such as Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who has pressured clerks not to use drop boxes.

Drop boxes are a secure and convenient alternative to waiting in lines at the polls. They offer a critical option for absentee voters, especially those who might have difficulty getting to the polls. Whether it’s a working parent, a person with disabilities or an elderly voter unable to drive, drop boxes allow many Wisconsinites to exercise their right to vote.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court already affirmed the legality of drop boxes this summer, and we know from experience that they work. So why are we now seeing such a unified and aggressive push to eliminate them in the state? The answer is simple: many of those in powerful positions oppose them because they fear an inclusive democracy that prioritizes voters’ rights.

It’s no coincidence that cities like Kenosha—home to significant populations of voters of color—are seeing their drop boxes taken away from them. In 2020, Kenosha had five drop boxes available. Now, not a single one remains for the upcoming election. This makes it clear that this is more than voter suppression—it’s a targeted effort to silence historically marginalized communities.

As someone who has dedicated much of my career to protecting voter rights, I understand how disinformation can poison the well of democracy. That’s why we can’t afford to stay silent as lies continue to swirl around drop boxes.

This fall, All Voting Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign have kicked off a statewide democracy tour to fight back against these attacks and advocate for the continued use of drop boxes. We’re calling on municipal clerks to hold firm, to stand up for the voters they serve, and to keep drop boxes available as a secure option for absentee voting.

Now is the time to act. The strength of our democracy depends on ensuring that every eligible voter can participate, and drop boxes play a critical role in that effort. Our democracy is only as strong as the people who take part in it—and we must protect the tools that make participation possible. This is why I’m calling on every clerk in this state to reinstate this vital tool of democracy if they haven’t done so already.

Sam Liebert, All Voting is Local Wisconsin State Director. Before joining All Voting, Liebert was the clerk-treasurer for the Village of Shorewood Hills, Wisconsin