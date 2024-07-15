RNC Preview – Day 2, Tuesday July 16

Our daily guide to what to expect, and where.

Love it or hate it, day one of the Republican National Convention wasn’t without news.

Chief among Monday’s revelations is that Donald Trump has a running mate: Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.

Trump also made an appearance, waving from a private seating area after walking through a protected portion of the floor. It was his first public appearance since surviving a shooting on Saturday.

Outside of the convention’s hard security perimeter, plenty is happening. The Coalition to March on the RNC had its day Monday, with an organizer-estimated 3,000 people marching around Downtown. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and others also made a pitch for the federal government to do more to help cities before attending a reception inside Milwaukee City Hall.

Milwaukee’s food scene is already winning accolades from visitors, and it’s not just the usual spot. Chicago reporter Brandon Pope is apparently a big fan of Dorsia. But at the same time, the Milwaukee Public Market was virtually empty during a period it would otherwise be bustling. The security zones and shuttle-centric nature of the convention will create winners and losers.

But what’s ahead for Tuesday? The theme for the day is “Make America Safe Again.”

Public Facing Events

5 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Official Session #3 – Fiserv Forum – Streamed live on Milwaukee City Channel and many television networks – Speakers are expected to be announced Tuesday morning

Private Delegate Events

Odds & Ends

Ron Johnson ‘s speech didn’t go exactly as planned. Between a teleprompter mishap and a speech that was the opposite of the unity message, it wasn’t a great appearance.

‘s speech didn’t go exactly as planned. Between a teleprompter mishap and a speech that was the opposite of the unity message, it wasn’t a great appearance. Who gets to sit next to Donald Trump at the convention? On Monday it was Florida congressman Byron Donald and Vance. Mike Johnson was next to Vance. Melania Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. were relegated to second row.

and Vance. was next to Vance. and were relegated to second row. Fox News personalities spend commercial breaks tossing what appears to be shirts into the crowd. The Texas contingent was pleased to be on the receiving end of a Sean Hannity throw.

throw. Many of the speeches by the campaign’s “everyday Americans” discussed how inflation wasn’t an issue under Trump, and wouldn’t be again, but didn’t offer a reason why.

Virtually no mentions of Milwaukee during prime time program.

Loudest applause line of the night? “In light of what’s happened to him on Saturday, he’s proven to be one tough S.O.B.” said Teamster union head Sean O’Brien

