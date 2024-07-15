RNC Preview – Day 2, Tuesday July 16
Our daily guide to what to expect, and where.
Love it or hate it, day one of the Republican National Convention wasn’t without news.
Chief among Monday’s revelations is that Donald Trump has a running mate: Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.
Trump also made an appearance, waving from a private seating area after walking through a protected portion of the floor. It was his first public appearance since surviving a shooting on Saturday.
Outside of the convention’s hard security perimeter, plenty is happening. The Coalition to March on the RNC had its day Monday, with an organizer-estimated 3,000 people marching around Downtown. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and others also made a pitch for the federal government to do more to help cities before attending a reception inside Milwaukee City Hall.
Milwaukee’s food scene is already winning accolades from visitors, and it’s not just the usual spot. Chicago reporter Brandon Pope is apparently a big fan of Dorsia. But at the same time, the Milwaukee Public Market was virtually empty during a period it would otherwise be bustling. The security zones and shuttle-centric nature of the convention will create winners and losers.
But what’s ahead for Tuesday? The theme for the day is “Make America Safe Again.”
Public Facing Events
- 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Official Session #3 – Fiserv Forum – Streamed live on Milwaukee City Channel and many television networks – Speakers are expected to be announced Tuesday morning
Private Delegate Events
- 8 a.m. – Multi-State Breaking & Speaking Progrma – New Hampshire GOP and Arizona GOP – Grand Genva – Closed Press
- 9 a.m. – Louisiana Delegation Breakfast – Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South – Closed Press
- 9 a.m. – Reagan screening – Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Closed Press
- 9 a.m. – Foreign Ambassador “Welcome to Milwaukee” Brunch – American Family Field – Metropolitan Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce and M7 – Open Press
- 9:30 a.m. – Isreal and the Path to Peace Panel – American Jewish Committee – Location undisclosed – Closed Press
- 11 a.m. – Road to 2024 with Chris LaCivita, Trump 2024 advisor – Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service – Bacchus – Open Press
- 11 a.m. – Defend and Protect – USCCA – Pfister Hotel – Open Press
- 11 a.m. – BBQ, Bikes & Blues Western States Event – Utah Republican Party – Harley-Davidson Museum – Open Press
- 11 a.m. – A Republican Approach to a Dangerous World – International Republican Institute – Location Undisclosed – Open Press
- 11:15 a.m. – Republican Women Lunch with special speaker Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders – National Federation of Republican Women – Pfister Hotel – Open Press
- 11:30 a.m. – Freedom Riders Reception – American Principles Project and Orange County Choppers – Drink Wisconsinbly Pub – Open Press
- 12 p.m. – Reagan screening – Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Closed Press
- 12:30 p.m. – The Block Sessions – Featuring Former CFTC Chairman Chris Giancarlo – Location Undisclosed – Open Press
- 1 p.m. – RNC Grassroots Training – RNC – Baird Center – Closed Press
- 1 p.m. – The New Mavericks: Honoring Black Delegates and Alternatives – Black Republican Mayors Association and Georgia Republican Party – Iron Horse Hotel –
- 2 p.m. – Transatlantic Approaches to China – European Union – Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons – Open Press
- 2 p.m. – Antitrust Regulation & Intellectual Property in the next Trump administration – ACG Advocacy – Milwaukee Athletic Club – Open Press
- 2 p.m. – Giving Americans A Voice Town Hall – Moms for Liberty – Bradley Symphony Center – Open Press
- 2 p.m. – Panel – Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics – The Barley Room at Eleven25 – Open Press
- 3 p.m. – American Jewish Committee Diplomatic Reception – American Jewish Committee – Location Undisclosed – Closed Press
- 3 p.m. – Funding Reception – GOP Winning Women 2024 – Central Standard Crafthouse – Closed Press
- 3 p.m. – Reagan screening – Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Closed Press
- 4 p.m. – American Energy CARES Reception – Conservative Climate Foundation, Clearpath Foundation, American Conversation Coalition, CRES Forum – Mitchell Park Domes – Open Press
- 4 p.m. – Red, White & Brew: Toast Women Who Make Our Country Great – IWV and RightNow – Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery – Open Press
- 4 p.m. – I Love New York Party – New York State Young Republicans – Shaker’s Cigar Bar – Open Press
- 9 p.m. – Lone Star Social – Texas Public Policy Foundation & American Cornerstone Institute – Grain Exchange – Open Press
- 9 p.m. – Equipped to Party, Welcome to Milwaukee – Association of Equipment Manufacturers – St. James 1868 – Closed Press
- 10 p.m. – Virginia Delegation Party – Marcus Performing Arts Center – Closed Press
- 11 p.m. – Louisiana Delegation Reception – Crown Plaza Milwaukee South – Closed Press
Odds & Ends
- Ron Johnson‘s speech didn’t go exactly as planned. Between a teleprompter mishap and a speech that was the opposite of the unity message, it wasn’t a great appearance.
- Who gets to sit next to Donald Trump at the convention? On Monday it was Florida congressman Byron Donald and Vance. Mike Johnson was next to Vance. Melania Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. were relegated to second row.
- Fox News personalities spend commercial breaks tossing what appears to be shirts into the crowd. The Texas contingent was pleased to be on the receiving end of a Sean Hannity throw.
- Many of the speeches by the campaign’s “everyday Americans” discussed how inflation wasn’t an issue under Trump, and wouldn’t be again, but didn’t offer a reason why.
- Virtually no mentions of Milwaukee during prime time program.
- Loudest applause line of the night? “In light of what’s happened to him on Saturday, he’s proven to be one tough S.O.B.” said Teamster union head Sean O’Brien
