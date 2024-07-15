Mayors Offer Plea To Republicans For Federal Support

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Biden or Trump? Regardless of who wins, America’s mayors want the next president to put cities first.

“There is no Republican garbage, there is no Democratic snow,”, said Mayor Cavalier Johnson at a press conference held Monday evening outside Milwaukee City Hall.

Johnson was joined by Miami mayor Francis Suarez, National League of Cities president David Sander, also the mayor of Rancho Cordova, California, and New York City councilman Joe Borelli, the leading Republican on the city’s council and chair of Community Leaders of America.

“We don’t let our differences divide us. We don’t have that luxury,” said the Milwaukee mayor on how the country’s mayors are working together.

“We have a choice of whether we are going to succumb to the continuous division and toxicity that you can see in our politics, or whether we’re going to rise above that to focus on the issues that are key to success and prosperity,” said Suarez.

“Mayor’s have a tendency not to get disagreeable,” said Suarez. “Unlike other governments we can’t hide. We are at the grocery stores, we are at the gas station.”

“We are the places, the level of government, where things get done,” said Sander. “We really don’t have an alternative, trash has to be collected, potholes have to be filled, police have to be on our street, fire departments have to protect us against disaster. These are things that have to be done. We don’t have the luxury of being partisan in most cases.”

Sander said the coalition of mayors is focused on making sure cities have a seat at the table when federal decisions are made, promoting good government and direct support to local government and celebrating civil discourse. “We are making our voices heard and we are building relationships with the next administration, regardless of how the election turns out.”

The coalition president cited a 1982 address by Ronald Reagan to the National League of Cities. “I believe you are the hope of our nation. I put my faith in the American people and the quality leaders that they elect to local office,” said Sander in quoting the Republican president.

“When we talk to leaders across the country there are certain themes… the themes over and over again are housing and public safety,” said Borelli. “It always comes back to housing and public safety.”

Johnson praised the Biden’s administration support for cities through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He said ARPA, from which Milwaukee received $394.2 million, allowed the city to have the time to negotiate with the Republican-controlled Wisconsin State Legislature on a revenue reform agreement without having to first lay off police officers, firefighters and other city employees.

“The City of Milwaukee would have been insolvent if it were not for the partnership with President Joe Biden‘s administration,” said Johnson. He said ARPA provided “the runway necessary” to strike a bipartisan deal with the state.

The mayor is also pleased with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s aid for transportation projects, which included funding used to rebuild Wells Street and Howard Avenue.

“Around this city today, you will see signs and improvements on the ground because of that law,” said Johnson, referencing signs that have drawn social media opposition from Trump supporters.

Sander said the infrastructure law’s provision of direct funding for cities, bypassing state departments, was a boost for city. “We are always looking for ways to improve that relationship,” he said.

Milwaukee City Hall played host to a reception after the press conference, with Common Council President José G. Pérez and council members Robert Bauman, Scott Spiker and DiAndre Jackson. Several cabinet members were also spotted in the crowd, as were Wisconsin Center District CEO Marty Brooks, City Attorney Evan Goyke, West Allis Mayor Dan Devine, National League CEO Clarence E. Anthony and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Each of the speakers also took time to condemn the issue of the day: the assassination attempt on Trump. “This weekend had an attack on all Americans,” said Sander. “As leaders, we have a responsibility to model better ideals for our democracy… We believe that violence has no place in our political system… we use elections to resolve our differences.”