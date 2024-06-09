Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jun 9th, 2024 07:00 am

K-12: The Fall of a School Superintendent

The inside story: Why MPS superintendent Keith Posley could be fired.

Jun 3rd, 2024 by Terry Falk

Menomonee Falls Bakery Continues Pride Month Fundraisers Despite Backlash

Batter & Mac has raised nearly $7,000 for Courage MKE nonprofit.

Jun 6th, 2024 by Margaret Faust

Major Traffic Calming Changes Coming To Prospect Avenue

Raised crosswalks and curb bump-outs are designed to aid pedestrians.

Jun 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

City Okays Peruvian Restaurant in Bay View

Restaurant will have different name – Inca Peru Cuisine – and chef than originally planned.

Jun 3rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Mexican Restaurant For Former Stubby’s

Cozumel will feature traditional Mexican fare in a riverside setting.

Jun 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

See Inside New Third Ward Tower

333 Water will welcome its first residents Saturday.

Jun 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Restaurant and Lounge For Teutonia Avenue

Cache Restaurant and Social Lounge aims to provide food, beverages and social space for ‘older crowd.’

Jun 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

City Hall: Protected Bike Lanes For Lake Drive Raise Ire of Neighbors

Despite vehement objections in raucous meeting, committee approves plan.

Jun 3rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: The Fitz Opens On Hackett Avenue, See Inside

Once opposed project is 30% leased before move-in begins.

May 31st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

See Inside School-To-Apartments Conversion of Former Edison Middle School

The original North Milwaukee High School now a welcoming home for seniors.

May 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Sen. Larson reacts to the resignation of MPS Superintendent Keith Posley

Jun 4th, 2024 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Locked and loaded: Welcome to the RNC

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman May 31, 2024

May 31st, 2024 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Jim Sullivan Appointed Racine’s Next City Administrator

May 31st, 2024 by City of Racine

BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore

Menu details released for 18th annual Downtown Dining Week

5. Menu details released for 18th annual Downtown Dining Week

Lunch and dinner menus for 30+ restaurants now available online ahead of the May 30 – June 6 event

May 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Danceworks Announces New Executive Director

Julieane Cook to lead the Danceworks organization

Apr 16th, 2024 by Danceworks Inc.

Rep. Myers: It is Evident that MPS Board is Part of the Problem

Jun 5th, 2024 by State Rep. LaKeshia Myers

Employ Milwaukee Announces Resignation of President & CEO

Jun 6th, 2024 by Employ Milwaukee

DNC Statement on RNC Confusing Milwaukee With… Ho Chi Minh City

Jun 4th, 2024 by DNC War Room

Chill on the Hill starts Tonight!

Jun 4th, 2024 by Bay View Neighborhood Association

