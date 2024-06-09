The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. K-12: The Fall of a School Superintendent
The inside story: Why MPS superintendent Keith Posley could be fired.
Jun 3rd, 2024 by Terry Falk
2. Menomonee Falls Bakery Continues Pride Month Fundraisers Despite Backlash
Batter & Mac has raised nearly $7,000 for Courage MKE nonprofit.
Jun 6th, 2024 by Margaret Faust
3. Major Traffic Calming Changes Coming To Prospect Avenue
Raised crosswalks and curb bump-outs are designed to aid pedestrians.
Jun 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. City Okays Peruvian Restaurant in Bay View
Restaurant will have different name – Inca Peru Cuisine – and chef than originally planned.
Jun 3rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. New Mexican Restaurant For Former Stubby’s
Cozumel will feature traditional Mexican fare in a riverside setting.
Jun 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. See Inside New Third Ward Tower
333 Water will welcome its first residents Saturday.
Jun 7th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. New Restaurant and Lounge For Teutonia Avenue
Cache Restaurant and Social Lounge aims to provide food, beverages and social space for ‘older crowd.’
Jun 6th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. City Hall: Protected Bike Lanes For Lake Drive Raise Ire of Neighbors
Despite vehement objections in raucous meeting, committee approves plan.
Jun 3rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Friday Photos: The Fitz Opens On Hackett Avenue, See Inside
Once opposed project is 30% leased before move-in begins.
May 31st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. See Inside School-To-Apartments Conversion of Former Edison Middle School
The original North Milwaukee High School now a welcoming home for seniors.
May 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Locked and loaded: Welcome to the RNC
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman May 31, 2024
May 31st, 2024 by Ald. Bob Bauman
3. Jim Sullivan Appointed Racine’s Next City Administrator
May 31st, 2024 by City of Racine
4. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7
Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore
5. Menu details released for 18th annual Downtown Dining Week
Lunch and dinner menus for 30+ restaurants now available online ahead of the May 30 – June 6 event
May 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
6. Danceworks Announces New Executive Director
Julieane Cook to lead the Danceworks organization
Apr 16th, 2024 by Danceworks Inc.
8. Employ Milwaukee Announces Resignation of President & CEO
Jun 6th, 2024 by Employ Milwaukee
9. DNC Statement on RNC Confusing Milwaukee With… Ho Chi Minh City
Jun 4th, 2024 by DNC War Room
10. Chill on the Hill starts Tonight!
Jun 4th, 2024 by Bay View Neighborhood Association