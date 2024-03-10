Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 10th, 2024 07:00 am

12 Years After Being Built, Wisconsin’s Talgo Trains Enter Service

But in Nigeria, not Wisconsin.

Mar 5th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: New Third Ward Tower Will Be Milwaukee’s Priciest

And The Couture isn’t far behind. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.

Mar 3rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Hmong Buffet Coming to National Avenue

Takeout-focused restaurant ChueYee’s will offer up to 30 dishes each day.

Mar 5th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

See Inside Fiserv’s New Headquarters

Company is painting the town orange says CEO. Its headquarters is decorated with the Bucks’ championship court.

Mar 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Van Orden Yells ‘Lies’ at Biden During State of the Union

It’s another outburst by controversial GOP congressman from western Wisconsin.

Mar 9th, 2024 by Henry Redman

Now Serving: Two Milwaukee Coffee Shops Expanding

Colectivo and Discourse opening new cafes in and outside the city. Plus: all the week’s dining and bar news.

Mar 3rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: See The View From The Couture’s Upper Levels

Skyline defining tower will soon welcome its first residents.

Mar 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Tavern Proposed For Water Street

A new, dual-concept business is planned for the former Fore Milwaukee space.

Mar 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

City Hall: Council Concerned RNC Free Speech Zone Could Bring Extremists, Violence

‘To hell with that,’ says alderman of hate groups getting city-sanctioned platform.

Mar 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Top County Jobs No Longer Needed?

Positions of county treasurer, clerk and register of deeds should be eliminated, not given raises.

Mar 5th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

One Year Ago: Robin Vos Traveling Companion Cliff Rosenberger Resigned Amid FBI Corruption Investigation

Pair Shared Interests in Travel and Transactional Politics

Apr 12th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Van Orden Must Apologize For Unbecoming Actions at Last Night’s State of the Union

Mar 8th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan

I-94 East-West Project Receives Federal Approval

Federal Highway Administration supports and advances WisDOT’s recommended alternative

Mar 8th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Longtime M7 Leader Jim Paetsch Announces Retirement; Rebecca Gries to Helm M7 Corporate Attraction and Expansion Efforts

Mar 1st, 2024 by Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce

Sales from vehicles to be illegal along stretch of W. Capitol Dr. starting March 16

Mar 7th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

The Bartolotta Restaurants Begins Hiring For The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant

Milwaukee’s premier restaurant and catering organization to hire around 100 hourly roles in advance of Spring 2024 grand opening

Mar 6th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Milwaukee Film to Take Over Operations of Historic Downer Theatre this Spring

Mar 5th, 2024 by Milwaukee Film

Inhaler Manufacturer Caps Prices at $35 After Baldwin Launches Investigation into High Costs

Following increased scrutiny from Senator Baldwin, Boehringer Ingelheim announces cap on all inhaler products

Mar 7th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Noche Latina, Presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, on Monday, March 4

First 10,000 fans will receive “Somos Los Bucks” belt bag

Mar 1st, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Roster

Jan 19th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

