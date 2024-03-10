The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. 12 Years After Being Built, Wisconsin’s Talgo Trains Enter Service
But in Nigeria, not Wisconsin.
Mar 5th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Plats and Parcels: New Third Ward Tower Will Be Milwaukee’s Priciest
And The Couture isn’t far behind. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.
Mar 3rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Hmong Buffet Coming to National Avenue
Takeout-focused restaurant ChueYee’s will offer up to 30 dishes each day.
Mar 5th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. See Inside Fiserv’s New Headquarters
Company is painting the town orange says CEO. Its headquarters is decorated with the Bucks’ championship court.
Mar 4th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Van Orden Yells ‘Lies’ at Biden During State of the Union
It’s another outburst by controversial GOP congressman from western Wisconsin.
Mar 9th, 2024 by Henry Redman
6. Now Serving: Two Milwaukee Coffee Shops Expanding
Colectivo and Discourse opening new cafes in and outside the city. Plus: all the week’s dining and bar news.
Mar 3rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Friday Photos: See The View From The Couture’s Upper Levels
Skyline defining tower will soon welcome its first residents.
Mar 8th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. New Tavern Proposed For Water Street
A new, dual-concept business is planned for the former Fore Milwaukee space.
Mar 4th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. City Hall: Council Concerned RNC Free Speech Zone Could Bring Extremists, Violence
‘To hell with that,’ says alderman of hate groups getting city-sanctioned platform.
Mar 6th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Murphy’s Law: Top County Jobs No Longer Needed?
Positions of county treasurer, clerk and register of deeds should be eliminated, not given raises.
Mar 5th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
1. One Year Ago: Robin Vos Traveling Companion Cliff Rosenberger Resigned Amid FBI Corruption Investigation
Pair Shared Interests in Travel and Transactional Politics
Apr 12th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
3. I-94 East-West Project Receives Federal Approval
Federal Highway Administration supports and advances WisDOT’s recommended alternative
Mar 8th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
6. The Bartolotta Restaurants Begins Hiring For The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant
Milwaukee’s premier restaurant and catering organization to hire around 100 hourly roles in advance of Spring 2024 grand opening
Mar 6th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
8. Inhaler Manufacturer Caps Prices at $35 After Baldwin Launches Investigation into High Costs
Following increased scrutiny from Senator Baldwin, Boehringer Ingelheim announces cap on all inhaler products
Mar 7th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
9. Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Noche Latina, Presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, on Monday, March 4
First 10,000 fans will receive “Somos Los Bucks” belt bag
Mar 1st, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Roster
Jan 19th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
