New Tavern Proposed For Water Street

A new, dual-concept business is planned for the former Fore Milwaukee space.

The owner of Brownstone Social Lounge is expanding his portfolio on Water Street, with plans for a new tavern and restaurant next door to his existing business.

Corey Smith recently filed a license application for City Social Bar & Grill and The LYNQ at 530 N. Water St. That’s the former site of Fore Milwaukee, an indoor golf simulator that relocated following a deadly shooting at Brownstone in February 2022.

The upcoming, dual-concept business plans to occupy 8,000 square feet across two levels of the building, with ample seating space and a separate bar on each floor, according to a license application.

In addition to alcoholic beverages, the business will offer casual eats including oven-roasted artichoke dip, loaded nachos, wings, sandwiches, fish fry and more. Smith has also requested a license to host bands, DJs and comedy acts, and plans to sell cigarettes at the establishment.

In total, Smith expects to generate 50% of revenue from food sales, with 40% from alcohol sales and 10% from cigarette sales.

City Social and The LYNQ are slated to open in April, following the conclusion of an interior renovation that has been in progress since last July, Smith stated on the license application.

Smith’s LLC, Water Street Development Group, owns the building and its neighbor, 524 N. Water St., home of Brownstone Social Lounge.

Since departing from its downtown location, Fore Milwaukee has been operating out of Fire Ridge Golf Club in Grafton, owner Tim Grogan told Urban Milwaukee. Grogan has also been offering mobile services throughout the past year.

A liquor license for City Social Bar & Grill and The LYNQ is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, the business’s proposed hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Smith did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.