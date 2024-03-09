Van Orden Yells ‘Lies’ at Biden During State of the Union

It's another outburst by controversial GOP congressman from western Wisconsin.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Prairie du Chein) shouted “lies” at President Joe Biden during the State of the Union speech Thursday night.

The outburst came during a portion of the speech in which Biden was criticizing former President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My predecessor failed in the most basic presidential duty that he owes to the American people, the duty to care,” Biden said, prompting Van Orden’s response.

The first-term Republican has frequently drawn attention for his behavior before and during his time in Congress. Last year, he was criticized for yelling at teenage Senate pages in the Capitol rotunda and prior to his election he berated a teenage employee of a Prairie du Chien library over an LGBTQ book display.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Town of Vermont) said in a statement after Van Orden’s State of the Union outburst that he doesn’t believe Van Orden has the right temperament to represent Wisconsin.

“Derrick Van Orden continues to embarrass Wisconsin and the United States Congress with his constant unbecoming behavior,” Pocan said. “He must formally apologize to President Biden for last night’s outburst during the State of the Union. It’s one thing to be a Trump fanatic; it’s another when you’re a member of Congress. This constant pattern of unnecessary outbursts, whether it’s teen pages in the Capitol Rotunda or administration officials at a classified briefing, has many of us worried about his temperament and perhaps his soberness.”

Van Orden was elected in 2022 by a slim margin, flipping a seat that was long held by Democrat Ron Kind. State Sen. Katrina Shankland and local business owner Rebecca Cooke are running in the Democratic primary for the seat.

