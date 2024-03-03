Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 3rd, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Coming to Southwest Side

1. Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Coming to Southwest Side

Plus: two neighboring restaurants are slated to reopen soon.

Feb 28th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Public Approval Process Starting For Country’s Tallest Mass Timber Building

2. Public Approval Process Starting For Country’s Tallest Mass Timber Building

And company hopes to build an even taller building next door.

Feb 29th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

East Side Pizzeria Continues Under New Owners

3. East Side Pizzeria Continues Under New Owners

Lisa’s Pizza reopened on Feb. 7 featuring both thin-crust and Detroit-style pies.

Feb 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Restaurant Opens in Former Lopez Bakery

4. New Restaurant Opens in Former Lopez Bakery

Del Valle Oaxaqueño and a second La Casa Del Pan bakery had soft openings last week.

Feb 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

140-Year-Old Florist Closing

5. 140-Year-Old Florist Closing

DWF Wholesale Florists and its predecessors have Milwaukee roots going back to the 1870s.

Feb 28th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Transit Officials Done With Battery Electric Buses

6. Transportation: Transit Officials Done With Battery Electric Buses

Officials want to stick with clean-diesel until technology, market conditions improve.

Feb 28th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Sushi Bar and Thai Restaurant Planned For Bay View Complex

7. Sushi Bar and Thai Restaurant Planned For Bay View Complex

Called Room Service, it will join new $2.5 million restaurant complex on Kinnickinnic Ave.

Feb 27th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Can Hovde Beat Baldwin?

8. Murphy’s Law: Can Hovde Beat Baldwin?

Polls suggest Tammy Baldwin is beatable. But Hovde seems to be floundering for a way to do it.

Feb 26th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

How A Billboard Saved A Vacant Building

9. How A Billboard Saved A Vacant Building

Printing business will relocate to vacant, city-owned building on Appleton and Burleigh.

Feb 26th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Milwaukee Dining Scene Wins High Praise

10. Now Serving: Milwaukee Dining Scene Wins High Praise

With months of accolades and awards. Plus: Who will replace Tonic Tavern, Riverfront Pizza and Kehr’s downtown candy store?

Feb 25th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Roster

1. Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Roster

 

Jan 19th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative Pursues Affiliation with CareSoure

2. Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative Pursues Affiliation with CareSoure

Non-Profit, Mission Aligned Plans Sign Affiliation Letter of Intent

Feb 26th, 2024 by Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative

Fraudulent Tax Return Preparer Sentenced to Prison Term

3. Fraudulent Tax Return Preparer Sentenced to Prison Term

 

Feb 28th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Senator Baldwin Introduces Bill to Crack Down on Big Corporations Shrinking Products Without Reducing Prices

4. Senator Baldwin Introduces Bill to Crack Down on Big Corporations Shrinking Products Without Reducing Prices

Earlier this week, Senator Baldwin also introduced bill to stop big corporations from price gouging consumers

Feb 28th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Governor Evers approves US 45 reconstruction project in Franklin

5. Governor Evers approves US 45 reconstruction project in Franklin

 

Feb 27th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Work to resume on multiple bridges over WIS 145 in Milwaukee County

6. Work to resume on multiple bridges over WIS 145 in Milwaukee County

W. Silver Spring Drive, N. 76th Street, and two pedestrian bridges to be improved.

Feb 26th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Senator Baldwin Leads Bill to Crack Down on Big Corporations Price Gouging Americans

7. Senator Baldwin Leads Bill to Crack Down on Big Corporations Price Gouging Americans

 

Feb 26th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Colectivo Coffee Announces Two New Chicago Locations

8. Colectivo Coffee Announces Two New Chicago Locations

 

Feb 26th, 2024 by Colectivo Coffee

Nō Studios to Host Reception Following Netflix’s “SHIRLEY” Milwaukee Premiere on March 14th

9. Nō Studios to Host Reception Following Netflix’s “SHIRLEY” Milwaukee Premiere on March 14th

The film, written and directed by Milwaukee native John Ridley, will premiere at the Oriental Theatre on March 14th followed by a reception held at Nō Studios.

Feb 28th, 2024 by Nō Studios

Flashback Fridays are Coming to American Family Fields of Phoenix

10. Flashback Fridays are Coming to American Family Fields of Phoenix

Brewers Alumni Hop Behind the Bar at Friday Home Games to Serve Fans; Full 2024 Spring Training Promotion Schedule Released

Feb 27th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Categories: Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us