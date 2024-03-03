The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Coming to Southwest Side
Plus: two neighboring restaurants are slated to reopen soon.
Feb 28th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. Public Approval Process Starting For Country’s Tallest Mass Timber Building
And company hopes to build an even taller building next door.
Feb 29th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. East Side Pizzeria Continues Under New Owners
Lisa’s Pizza reopened on Feb. 7 featuring both thin-crust and Detroit-style pies.
Feb 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. New Restaurant Opens in Former Lopez Bakery
Del Valle Oaxaqueño and a second La Casa Del Pan bakery had soft openings last week.
Feb 26th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
5. 140-Year-Old Florist Closing
DWF Wholesale Florists and its predecessors have Milwaukee roots going back to the 1870s.
Feb 28th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Transportation: Transit Officials Done With Battery Electric Buses
Officials want to stick with clean-diesel until technology, market conditions improve.
Feb 28th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
7. Sushi Bar and Thai Restaurant Planned For Bay View Complex
Called Room Service, it will join new $2.5 million restaurant complex on Kinnickinnic Ave.
Feb 27th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. Murphy’s Law: Can Hovde Beat Baldwin?
Polls suggest Tammy Baldwin is beatable. But Hovde seems to be floundering for a way to do it.
Feb 26th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
9. How A Billboard Saved A Vacant Building
Printing business will relocate to vacant, city-owned building on Appleton and Burleigh.
Feb 26th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Now Serving: Milwaukee Dining Scene Wins High Praise
With months of accolades and awards. Plus: Who will replace Tonic Tavern, Riverfront Pizza and Kehr’s downtown candy store?
Feb 25th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Roster
Jan 19th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
2. Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative Pursues Affiliation with CareSoure
Non-Profit, Mission Aligned Plans Sign Affiliation Letter of Intent
Feb 26th, 2024 by Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative
3. Fraudulent Tax Return Preparer Sentenced to Prison Term
Feb 28th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice
4. Senator Baldwin Introduces Bill to Crack Down on Big Corporations Shrinking Products Without Reducing Prices
Earlier this week, Senator Baldwin also introduced bill to stop big corporations from price gouging consumers
Feb 28th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
6. Work to resume on multiple bridges over WIS 145 in Milwaukee County
W. Silver Spring Drive, N. 76th Street, and two pedestrian bridges to be improved.
Feb 26th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
8. Colectivo Coffee Announces Two New Chicago Locations
Feb 26th, 2024 by Colectivo Coffee
9. Nō Studios to Host Reception Following Netflix’s “SHIRLEY” Milwaukee Premiere on March 14th
The film, written and directed by Milwaukee native John Ridley, will premiere at the Oriental Theatre on March 14th followed by a reception held at Nō Studios.
Feb 28th, 2024 by Nō Studios
10. Flashback Fridays are Coming to American Family Fields of Phoenix
Brewers Alumni Hop Behind the Bar at Friday Home Games to Serve Fans; Full 2024 Spring Training Promotion Schedule Released
Feb 27th, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers