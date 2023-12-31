Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 31st, 2023 07:00 am

Polish Deli Has New Owners

1. Polish Deli Has New Owners

M&P Polish Deli, formerly A&J Polish Deli, is back in business selling fresh meats, cheeses, pierogi and more.

Dec 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Walgreens Shutters Three Milwaukee Stores In One Year

2. Walgreens Shutters Three Milwaukee Stores In One Year

Store at Capitol and Teutonia is latest to close, with final day coming Jan. 15.

Dec 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

What’s It Worth?: University Club Milwaukee, $2,728,500

3. What’s It Worth?: University Club Milwaukee, $2,728,500

With quite a history. But now that it’s closing, what can be done with the building?

Dec 25th, 2023 by Michael Horne

Former Catholic School Sold To Charter School

4. Former Catholic School Sold To Charter School

Milwaukee Academy of Science is third charter school to take over former St. Michael’s.

Dec 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: MAGA Republicans Hate Robin Vos

5. Back in the News: MAGA Republicans Hate Robin Vos

Assembly Speaker confesses he regrets hiring Gableman: ‘He was way wackier than I thought.’

Dec 26th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Now Serving: THC Has Become Alcohol Alternative

6. Now Serving: THC Has Become Alcohol Alternative

A whole different kind of drink. Plus: Biggby Coffee comes to Downtown, Brooks’ Balanced Kitchen closes and Milwaukee’s oldest bar returns.

Dec 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Data Wonk: The State Supreme Court Minority’s View of Gerrymandering

7. Data Wonk: The State Supreme Court Minority’s View of Gerrymandering

226 pages of dissent that ignore key facts and data.

Dec 27th, 2023 by Bruce Thompson

Friday Photos: Movida’s Major Expansion

8. Friday Photos: Movida’s Major Expansion

113-year-old building receiving modern addition just in time for RNC.

Dec 29th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Restaurant Slated For High Turnover Southside Space

9. New Restaurant Slated For High Turnover Southside Space

New Mexican eatery planned to replace short-lived Sunshine Cafe.

Dec 29th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Herb Kohl Passes Away

10. Herb Kohl Passes Away

Former U.S. Sen. Kohl, 88, also a philanthropist, businessman and longtime Bucks owner, dies after brief illness.

Dec 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Speaker Vos Statement on SCOWIS Decision

1. Speaker Vos Statement on SCOWIS Decision

 

Dec 22nd, 2023 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Christmas came early for our Wisconsin Democracy

2. Christmas came early for our Wisconsin Democracy

 

Dec 22nd, 2023 by State Sen. Chris Larson

WisGOP Statement on the Passing of Senator Herb Kohl

3. WisGOP Statement on the Passing of Senator Herb Kohl

 

Dec 27th, 2023 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl

4. Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl

&bsp;

Dec 28th, 2023 by U.S. President Joe Biden

Statements on the termination of Joe Gow as chancellor of UW-La Crosse

5. Statements on the termination of Joe Gow as chancellor of UW-La Crosse

UW-La Crosse Provost Betsy Morgan has been appointed interim chancellor

Dec 27th, 2023 by Universities of Wisconsin

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members

6. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members

Michael Belot and Julie Dahms join the Museum’s Board of Directors.

Dec 28th, 2023 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Will Releases Statement on Redistricting Ruling

7. Will Releases Statement on Redistricting Ruling

 

Dec 22nd, 2023 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Announcement of The Passing of Herb Kohl

8. Announcement of The Passing of Herb Kohl

Statement from the Herb Kohl Foundation.

Dec 27th, 2023 by Press Release

Statement On The Passing of Senator Herb Kohl

9. Statement On The Passing of Senator Herb Kohl

 

Dec 28th, 2023 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Milwaukee County Circuit Court

10. Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Milwaukee County Circuit Court

 

Dec 26th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

