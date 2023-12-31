The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Polish Deli Has New Owners
M&P Polish Deli, formerly A&J Polish Deli, is back in business selling fresh meats, cheeses, pierogi and more.
Dec 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Walgreens Shutters Three Milwaukee Stores In One Year
Store at Capitol and Teutonia is latest to close, with final day coming Jan. 15.
Dec 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. What’s It Worth?: University Club Milwaukee, $2,728,500
With quite a history. But now that it’s closing, what can be done with the building?
Dec 25th, 2023 by Michael Horne
4. Former Catholic School Sold To Charter School
Milwaukee Academy of Science is third charter school to take over former St. Michael’s.
Dec 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Back in the News: MAGA Republicans Hate Robin Vos
Assembly Speaker confesses he regrets hiring Gableman: ‘He was way wackier than I thought.’
Dec 26th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
6. Now Serving: THC Has Become Alcohol Alternative
A whole different kind of drink. Plus: Biggby Coffee comes to Downtown, Brooks’ Balanced Kitchen closes and Milwaukee’s oldest bar returns.
Dec 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. Data Wonk: The State Supreme Court Minority’s View of Gerrymandering
226 pages of dissent that ignore key facts and data.
Dec 27th, 2023 by Bruce Thompson
8. Friday Photos: Movida’s Major Expansion
113-year-old building receiving modern addition just in time for RNC.
Dec 29th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. New Restaurant Slated For High Turnover Southside Space
New Mexican eatery planned to replace short-lived Sunshine Cafe.
Dec 29th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Herb Kohl Passes Away
Former U.S. Sen. Kohl, 88, also a philanthropist, businessman and longtime Bucks owner, dies after brief illness.
Dec 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Speaker Vos Statement on SCOWIS Decision
Dec 22nd, 2023 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
2. Christmas came early for our Wisconsin Democracy
Dec 22nd, 2023 by State Sen. Chris Larson
3. WisGOP Statement on the Passing of Senator Herb Kohl
Dec 27th, 2023 by Republican Party of Wisconsin
4. Statement from President Joe Biden on the Passing of Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl
Dec 28th, 2023 by U.S. President Joe Biden
5. Statements on the termination of Joe Gow as chancellor of UW-La Crosse
UW-La Crosse Provost Betsy Morgan has been appointed interim chancellor
Dec 27th, 2023 by Universities of Wisconsin
6. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members
Michael Belot and Julie Dahms join the Museum’s Board of Directors.
Dec 28th, 2023 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
7. Will Releases Statement on Redistricting Ruling
Dec 22nd, 2023 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
8. Announcement of The Passing of Herb Kohl
Statement from the Herb Kohl Foundation.
Dec 27th, 2023 by Press Release
9. Statement On The Passing of Senator Herb Kohl
Dec 28th, 2023 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
10. Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Milwaukee County Circuit Court
Dec 26th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
