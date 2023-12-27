Herb Kohl Passes Away

Former U.S. Sen. Kohl, 88, also a philanthropist, businessman and longtime Bucks owner, dies after brief illness.

Former U.S. Senator and philanthropist Herb Kohl died Wednesday at the age of 88.

Kohl’s legacy includes serving in the U.S Senate as a Democrat from 1989 to 2013, purchasing and keeping the Milwaukee Bucks in the city and running the Kohl’s department and grocery stores launched by his father.

“Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first — from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts,” said JoAnne Anton, director of giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies, in a statement.

Kohl was a noted education philanthropist.

”I am devastated to hear of the passing of our champion for public education and school kids, Sen. Herb Kohl. Not only a senator, but also a successful businessman, philanthropist, sports leader and community stalwart, Herb was the very best friend to schools, educators and kids,” said Department of Public Education Superintendent Jill Underly in a statement.

Kohl battled a brief illness before his passing.

He acquired the Bucks in 1985 and ultimately sold the team in 2014. A condition of the sale included Kohl donating $100 million to the development of Fiserv Forum as part of a strategy to keep the team in Milwaukee. The plaza in front of the stadium is named “Herb Kohl Way.”

“Senator Kohl was a lifelong and proud Wisconsinite who cared deeply for his state and the city of Milwaukee. As the Bucks owner, he was steadfast in making sure the team remained in the city and his generosity led to the building of Fiserv Forum, which is on Herb Kohl Way. Even after selling the team, Senator Kohl loved the Bucks and was always seen in his team cap around town,” said the Bucks in a statement. The team, according to a press release, is planning a memorial to honor him.

Kohl’s successor in the Senate, Tammy Baldwin, praised the late senator.

“Herb was my role model. Herb was a true public servant, leading with compassion and humility, and uncompromising in putting Wisconsin first,” said Baldwin. “It didn’t matter how powerful the opposing forces were or how long the fight was, Herb was willing to take on any challenge if it meant a brighter future for Wisconsin. Herb was as generous as they come – with his resources, his knowledge, his time, and his heart. Wisconsin is lucky to have had Herb Kohl in our corner and we are undoubtedly a better, more just place because of his service. He truly was nobody’s senator but ours. My heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and the entire Badger State as we mourn the loss of a Wisconsin giant.”

Kohl grew up in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood and was childhood friends with Bud Selig, Stephen Marcus and Frank Gimbel. His first senate campaign featured the slogan “nobody’s senator but yours,” a reference to his willingness to spend his personal wealth instead of accepting funding from lobbyists. He won reelection three times before deciding not to run again.

“Senator Kohl was a dear friend and one of our very best public servants. In addition to his decades of devoted service in the U.S. Senate, he set the standard for NBA team ownership as the governor of his hometown Milwaukee Bucks for nearly 30 years,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“His humbleness and generosity — The Herb Kohl Way, is something to be emulated and reminds us all that no matter one’s personal wealth, it costs nothing to be kind,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.