Former Catholic School Sold To Charter School

Milwaukee Academy of Science is third charter school to take over former St. Michael's.

A third charter school has acquired the former St. Michael’s Catholic School on Milwaukee’s West Side.

According to state real estate records, an affiliate of Milwaukee Academy of Science (MAS) purchased the currently vacant building at 2433 W. Cherry St. for $2.48 million on Dec. 22 from the former Penfield Montessori Academy.

MAS, a K4 through 12th grade school, is currently located at 2000 W. Kilbourn Ave. in a multi-tenant complex that was once home to Sinai Samaritan Medical Center. It has undertaken several expansion projects in recent years, including building a new gymnasium, to expand the facility’s maximum student capacity to 1,500. It currently has approximately 1,400 students.

Penfield, an affiliate of still-operating Penfield’s Children Center, closed at the end of the last school year, citing financial issues with state funding formulas. After the closure, the Wisconsin State Legislature and Governor Tony Evers passed a funding overhaul that substantially boosted per-pupil funding for charter and voucher schools.

The building, following its life as a private Catholic school, was previously occupied by Urban Day School. The school closed at the end of the 2016 school year, the same year Penfield’s school was launched.

The Urban Day School was created in 1967 and was an early participant in the voucher program, but switched to become a UW-Milwaukee authorized charter in 2011. The Urban Day School, initially the Via Marsi Montessori School for Exceptional Children, leased unused space in St. Michael’s school, which had operated on the site for decades. The archdiocese closed St. Michael’s in the late 1960s, and the building housed St. Michael’s Community School in the ensuing years.

Penfield’s Children Center, 833 N. 26th St. , was formed as an outgrowth of Urban Day School.

The school building, according to a Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) webpage and a date marker in the building, was originally constructed in 1923 and expanded in 1956. A handful of religious influences can still be spotted in the Late Gothic Revival building, and the still-operating St. Michael Catholic Church, 1445 N. 24th St., looms over the building from the east.

The one-acre, tax-exempt property runs the entire length of N. 24th Place from W. Vliet to W. Cherry streets and includes a grass lot at its southern edge. City assessment records do not list the square footage of the three-story building, but the WHS report says there are 12 classrooms and several additional rooms.

The school building is located in the Midtown neighborhood, approximately five blocks north of the current MAS facility.

About MAS

The Milwaukee Academy of Science was founded in 2000 by then-Medical College of Wisconsin president T. Michael Bolger to train more minority students for post-secondary education and success.

The 2022-2023 MAS report card from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction gives the school a three-star “meets expectations” grade.

MAS had 1,401 students in the prior school year. Demographically, 92.4% of the student body qualified as “economically disadvantaged,” and 8.1% had disabilities. The report card says 95.7% of the student body identified as Black or African American.

The report card says 64.6% of students are on track for graduation, but the school publicly claims a 100% college acceptance rate for eight years running.

Anthony McHenry has served as the school’s CEO since 2016. Bill Reitman is the chair of the school’s board. MAS is chartered by the City of Milwaukee.

Penfield had 121 students in K3 through sixth grade in its final year of operation, according to its report card, and also earned a three-star rating. Its student body was 64.5% Black, 14% white, 11.6% two or more races, 6.6% Asian and 3.3% Hispanic or Latino. Demographically, 58.7% of the student body qualified as economically disadvantaged and 28.1% had disabilities, an unusually high percentage owing to the school’s focus on providing for those with special needs.

A representative of MAS said the school would reveal its plans for the building after the holiday break.