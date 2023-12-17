Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Dec 17th, 2023 07:00 am

1. Mexican Restaurant Will Replace Tavern ‘Bar Rescue’ Once Tried To Save

El Paraíso will serve a seafood-focused menu in the Tippecanoe neighborhood.

Dec 14th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

2. Maria’s Pizza To Return Under New Owners

Area tavern owners have purchased the business, plan to reopen for takeout in January.

Dec 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

3. Ninja MKE Steakhouse Is Closed

Three-level sushi and hibachi restaurant in East Town is no more, but owner has plans for new venture in 2024.

Dec 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

4. MKE County: So Much for That Free Bike Trail

Supervisors consider killing deal for pedestrian infrastructure that Wauwatosa would pay for.

Dec 13th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

5. Plats and Parcels: City Will Sell Former Bay View Library

Former church down the block also for sale. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.

Dec 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Murphy’s Law: Aurora Summerfest Deal Raises Questions

Why is a hospital chain paying for music? And where will money for sponsorship deal come from?

Dec 12th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

7. New Korean-Chinese Restaurant For Third Ward

Industry veteran Jongsoo Kim planning new restaurant for former Fool’s Errand space.

Dec 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

8. Bucks Player Sells Brady Street Building

From ‘three-and-D’ to Sip & Purr.

Dec 13th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Engine Company No. 3 To End Brunches

Restaurant will transition into events-only space. Final brunch service will be on Dec. 31.

Dec 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

10. Op Ed: Wisconsin a Major Front in War Against Democracy

Report identifies Wisconsin and North Carolina as leaders in this ugly movement.

Dec 10th, 2023 by Ruth Conniff

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Board of Regents Vote

 

Dec 9th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

2. Assembly Republicans Respond to Board of Regents Vote

 

Dec 9th, 2023 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

3. Construction Underway for Mayfair Medical Commons

New medical office building will open on Mayfair Road in July 2024

Dec 11th, 2023 by Irgens

4. Award Winners Announced for 57th Annual Watercolor Wisconsin Competition

Racine, WI December 10, 2023

Dec 10th, 2023 by Racine Art Museum

5. Marquette University Board of Trustees elects two new members

 

Dec 13th, 2023 by Marquette University

6. Supervisor Clancy Applauds Settlement in Clancy vs. City of Milwaukee

 

Dec 12th, 2023 by Ryan Clancy

7. Marquette University names Northwestern Mutual’s Andrew DeGuire as next Keyes Dean of Business Administration

 

Dec 14th, 2023 by Marquette University

8. Milwaukee Brewers Introduce Johnsonville Owners Ralph and Shelly Stayer as New Members of Ownership Team

Wisconsin Natives Ralph And Shelly Stayer, Owners Of Johnsonville, LLC, Purchase Minority Stake In Milwaukee Brewers

Dec 12th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

9. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding UW System Board of Regents Meeting Tomorrow

 

Dec 12th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

10. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

