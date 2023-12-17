The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Mexican Restaurant Will Replace Tavern ‘Bar Rescue’ Once Tried To Save
El Paraíso will serve a seafood-focused menu in the Tippecanoe neighborhood.
Dec 14th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Maria’s Pizza To Return Under New Owners
Area tavern owners have purchased the business, plan to reopen for takeout in January.
Dec 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Ninja MKE Steakhouse Is Closed
Three-level sushi and hibachi restaurant in East Town is no more, but owner has plans for new venture in 2024.
Dec 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. MKE County: So Much for That Free Bike Trail
Supervisors consider killing deal for pedestrian infrastructure that Wauwatosa would pay for.
Dec 13th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
5. Plats and Parcels: City Will Sell Former Bay View Library
Former church down the block also for sale. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.
Dec 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Aurora Summerfest Deal Raises Questions
Why is a hospital chain paying for music? And where will money for sponsorship deal come from?
Dec 12th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
7. New Korean-Chinese Restaurant For Third Ward
Industry veteran Jongsoo Kim planning new restaurant for former Fool’s Errand space.
Dec 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. Bucks Player Sells Brady Street Building
From ‘three-and-D’ to Sip & Purr.
Dec 13th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Engine Company No. 3 To End Brunches
Restaurant will transition into events-only space. Final brunch service will be on Dec. 31.
Dec 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Op Ed: Wisconsin a Major Front in War Against Democracy
Report identifies Wisconsin and North Carolina as leaders in this ugly movement.
Dec 10th, 2023 by Ruth Conniff
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Evers Releases Statement Regarding Board of Regents Vote
Dec 9th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Construction Underway for Mayfair Medical Commons
New medical office building will open on Mayfair Road in July 2024
Dec 11th, 2023 by Irgens
4. Award Winners Announced for 57th Annual Watercolor Wisconsin Competition
Racine, WI December 10, 2023
Dec 10th, 2023 by Racine Art Museum
5. Marquette University Board of Trustees elects two new members
Dec 13th, 2023 by Marquette University
6. Supervisor Clancy Applauds Settlement in Clancy vs. City of Milwaukee
Dec 12th, 2023 by Ryan Clancy
8. Milwaukee Brewers Introduce Johnsonville Owners Ralph and Shelly Stayer as New Members of Ownership Team
Wisconsin Natives Ralph And Shelly Stayer, Owners Of Johnsonville, LLC, Purchase Minority Stake In Milwaukee Brewers
Dec 12th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
