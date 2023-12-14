Mexican Restaurant Will Replace Tavern ‘Bar Rescue’ Once Tried To Save

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A pair of experienced restaurateurs is planning to launch a new, seafood-focused restaurant on the South Side. El Paraíso Restaurant Bar, Spanish for paradise, is expected to open its doors at 4068 S. Howell Ave. in February.

And while Milwaukee isn’t exactly a coastal city, and our winters aren’t known for their mildness, the restaurant’s selection of fresh seafood, aguachiles and citrusy ceviche will provide a summery — if temporary — respite.

“We’re going to be focusing mainly on seafood,” said Ma Guadalupe Cabral Villarreal, who will co-own the restaurant with her son, Adolfo Pasillas.

The two have more than two decades of combined industry experience, having worked at various establishments in California and Milwaukee throughout the past years. They also co-own an existing Milwaukee restaurant, La Playa Mariscos y Bar, which opened last spring at 721 S. Cesar E Chavez Dr.

“So, we gained that little bit of experience and now we are working hard trying to open El Paraíso,” Villarreal said.

El Paraíso will take the place of Campbell’s Irish Pub — a former southside fixture that was long known as Packy’s Pub. Once featured on the TV show “Bar Rescue,” the tavern shut down in April of 2022 — five years after the property was listed for sale.

Hector Espinoza, registered agent for Guavas Homes LLC, purchased the property for $325,000 on April 7, 2022. He remains the owner today and uses an adjacent garage to house his contracting business.

The tavern building, constructed in 1928 according to city assessment records, was previously home to Zyglo’s Tavern, Airport Inn, Arcana Cocktail Lounge and Ralph Richard’s Pub.

The property also includes a small parking lot and a back patio.

Villarreal said that the building will be fully remodeled ahead of the opening date. In fact, work is already underway in the restaurant space. “Everything will be completely remodeled, in order to provide good service,” she added.

Villarreal doubled down on her commitment to pleasing customers.

“We are trying to bring good service — the best that we can — so that our guests can be happy with what we’re doing.”

A liquor license is pending before the Common Council.