Ninja MKE Steakhouse Is Closed

Three-level sushi and hibachi restaurant in East Town is no more, but owner has plans for new venture in 2024.

Ninja MKE, a Japanese restaurant in the East Town neighborhood, which offered sushi, hibachi, private karaoke and more, has closed.

The restaurant, first proposed in 2019, was years in the making — slowly taking shape at 770 N. Milwaukee St. until its official opening last February. The ambitious project was the work of Li Chai Chen, an established restaurateur who also owns Ninja restaurants in West Bend and Menomonee Falls.

The Milwaukee restaurant closed its doors in November, according to Chen, who told Urban Milwaukee that he was unable to hire sufficient staff to keep the business running — a quandary that has plagued small business owners since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is often cited as the principal reason for restaurant closures.

Despite the setback, Chen remains positive, and said he is going to try again in the new year. This time, he plans to open a Korean barbeque restaurant in the same spot.

Ninja MKE operated three distinct concepts across three levels during its 10-month run in the neighborhood.

The topmost floor functioned as a hibachi restaurant, where specialized chefs prepared meat and vegetables — with flair — on blazing hot grills.

The restaurant’s main dining area and lounge, as well as a sushi bar, were located at ground level. On the menu, guests could choose from a wide variety of Japanese dishes including teriyaki, tempura, noodles, soup, salad and appetizers such as edamame, dumplings and spring rolls.

The lower, basement level housed a handful of private karaoke suites, each outfitted with booth seating, large display screens and colorful disco lights.

All together, the 7,800-square-foot restaurant was able to accommodate up to 300 guests at one time. The only problem was hiring enough staff to manage a high volume of diners.

More information about the upcoming Korean restaurant will be available at a later date. In the meantime, you can still find your favorite Ninja dishes at locations in West Bend, 944 E. Paradise Dr. and Menomonee Falls, N88W15575 Main St.

