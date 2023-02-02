Ninja Steakhouse Opens Saturday, See Inside

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Tempura your enthusiasm — the long-awaited Ninja MKE Japanese Steakhouse will have its grand opening this weekend.

The multi-story restaurant has been in progress since 2019 when owner Li Chai Chen purchased the building at 770 N. Milwaukee St., which previously housed Catch 22.

The restaurant, which comprises three distinct concepts within a single building, was an ambitious undertaking from the start, and was further slowed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After three years, the East Town restaurant entered its soft opening phase on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with a grand opening planned for Saturday, Feb. 4.

Each of Ninja MKE’s three levels will offer guests a distinct experience. On its topmost floor, the restaurant features 10, U-shaped hibachi tables, which can accommodate groups of six to nine. Come Saturday, the blazing hot grills will be laden with rice, vegetables and meat as specialized chefs perform culinary acrobatics while preparing diners’ meals.

Hibachi offerings include shrimp, vegetables, scallops, filet mignon, lobster tails and several other proteins. Entrees are accompanied by clear soup, salad, vegetables, shrimp and noodles.

The restaurant’s main-level dining room features intimate booth and bench seating, as well as a sushi bar, where guests can observe as chefs prepare fresh fish dishes. In addition to sushi rolls and sashimi, an extensive, nine-page menu offers a wide variety of Japanese dishes including teriyaki, tempura, noodles, soup, salad and appetizers such as edamame, dumplings and spring rolls.

The lower level contains seven private karaoke suites, each outfitted with low tables, bench seating and disco lights.

Those in search of a bit of liquid courage before belting out a song are out of luck, at least for now. Due to a delay in receiving its liquor license, the restaurant will start off serving only food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Across its three levels, the restaurant contains 7,800 square feet of space and can seat up to 300 guests at once.

East Town’s Ninja MKE will be the third location for Chen, who also owns Ninja restaurants in West Bend and Menomonee Falls.

Once open, the restaurant will operate Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Photos