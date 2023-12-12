Engine Company No. 3 To End Brunches

Restaurant will transition into events-only space. Final brunch service will be on Dec. 31.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Engine Company No. 3 will host its final brunch service on Dec. 31, after nearly a decade in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. Starting in 2024, the restaurant will transition into a special events venue.

“After nine great years and an amazing journey, we are sad to say goodbye to our brunch service at Engine Company No. 3, but happy to say hello to an event only space,” owners Peter and Sonia Sandroni wrote in a Friday evening social media post. “We have decided that it is time for us to take a step back and spend more time as a family as we continue our own path.”

The Sandronis opened Engine Company No. 3 in 2014, bringing new life to a vacant firehouse at 217 W. National Ave. Driven by a passion for global flavors, but influenced by their commitment to local foods, the couple crafted a menu of tapas-style international dishes, all with an emphasis on farm-to-table ingredients.

That includes eggs — up to 150 dozen per week — specially sourced from 3 Brothers Farm in Oconomowoc. Whether nestled into spiced tomato sauce as in the Tunisian shakshouka, fried until crisp and served atop Spanish patatas bravas or whipped into a French quiche florentine, the farm-fresh eggs played an integral role in the brunch restaurant’s menu.

Engine Company No. 3 also tapped IGL Farms LLC for fresh produce, Clock Shadow Creamery for cheeses, Troubadour Bakery for bread and a number of other local distributors.

The spacious, high-ceilinged restaurant has a warm, welcoming feel that’s complemented by Cream City brick walls, an outdoor patio and plenty of natural light. It has long been available for private event rentals, though only on a part-time basis.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Starting next year, events will be the business’s sole focus. The multi-level space can accommodate up to 140 guests at once, with seating for up to 50 guests on the first floor and up to 90 on the second floor. Both levels feature a full bar. The second level is accessible by stairs only.

A 3-D, virtual tour of the space is available online.

The Sandronis also own La Merenda, a nearby tapas bar and restaurant with a similar emphasis on diverse cuisines, local eats and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant, 125 E. National Ave., opened in 2007.

Engine Company No. 3 will continue serving brunch Wednesday through Sunday from 8:30 a.n. to 2 p.m. through the end of the month. Reservations are recommended and are available to book online.

The business is also hosting a holiday-themed shopping event on Dec. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Holiday Blitz Sip & Buy event will feature snacks and a selection of wines from local distributors.