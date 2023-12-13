Bucks Player Sells Brady Street Building

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A real estate firm led by Milwaukee Bucks player Pat Connaughton has sold a two-story building on E. Brady Street that it developed during the pandemic.

The building, formally addressed as 1697-1699 N. Marshall St., will soon be home to Sip & Purr Cafe. According to state real estate transfer records, an entity affiliated with Sip & Purr owner Katy McHugh purchased the property for $1.25 million.

McHugh previously disclosed her intention to move the cat cafe from its current home on E. Ivanhoe Place near E. North Avenue to the building.

The building was completed in 2022. It includes a first-floor commercial space and an apartment upstairs. The development, which required Historic Preservation Commission approval, was recognized with a 2023 Mayor’s Design Award. Patera led the building’s design.

The property was sold by 24Bucks LLC, a reference to Connaughton’s jersey number, to Jenkins Group, a newly-formed entity connected with McHugh.

Connaughton’s firm, previously known as Beach House and Three Leaf Development, started development on the building before merging with Catalyst Partners and rebranding as Three Leaf Partners. The firm now focuses on larger projects and has an extensive portfolio of projects under development across the region and in other states.

Three Leaf operates from leased office space across from Fiserv Forum in the Bucks-controlled 5th Street Parking Garage, 504 W. Juneau Ave. The company, which has several employees, is led by co-CEOs Connaughton and Matt Burow. Burow is also the founder, CEO and chairman of Catalyst Construction.

John Ford serves as Three Leaf president, Derek Taylor as chief operating officer and Nick Bickler as director of finance and investments. Connaughton’s longtime friend and business partner Joseph Stanton serves as vice president of development. The company’s website lists lists 19 employees.

Three Leaf has drawn investments from several professional athletes, including undisclosed Bucks players and New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum. The Pelicans guard previously played with Connaughton on the Portland Trail Blazers.

