22 Restaurants Hosting December Dining Events, Holiday Specials

From prix fixe chef's dinners to takeout meals, Milwaukee restaurants offer something for everyone this holiday season.

This December, several Milwaukee bars and restaurants are cooking up special holiday meals in pursuit of that same feeling, offering guests equal opportunity to indulge in comforting, seasonally-minded meals while also setting the stage for memory-making and community connection.

All that without a sink full of dishes at the end of the night? That may well be the best gift of all.

A German Christmas at EsterEv

EsterEv, a fine dining restaurant tucked away inside DanDan, 360 E. Erie St., will host chef Cole Ersel for a German holiday dining experience on Dec. 8 and 9. One-hour dining slots are available for 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. each night.

Guests will enjoy a multi-course meal including dishes like liverwurst, kasespatzle, dry-aged duck and more, along with pairings from Chicago’s Goose Island Brewery.

Reservations can be made online or by calling (414) 488-8036.

Amilinda

Stop in at Amilinda between Dec. 7 and 15 for a taste of the restaurant’s Hanukkah menu, described by chef Gregory Leon as “a heartfelt homage to Sephardic heritage.”

The cozy restaurant, 315 E. Wisconsin Ave., typically offers a small, seasonal menu of Portuguese and Spanish-inspired dishes. Sephardic cuisine, emerging among Jewish communities with roots in the Iberian Peninsula, emphasizes salads and stuffed vegetables, as well as chickpeas, lentils, olive oil, bulgur and rice. Bumuelos (sometimes spelled burmuelos, bimuelos or buñuelos) is a type of sweet doughnut that’s often enjoyed during Hanukkah.

Amilinda is open for dine-in Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are available online.

Aria

Aria will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving a cross-cultural, prix fixe menu featuring garlic and herb-crusted prime rib, pork tamales, five-cheese mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, chocolate silk pie and more.

The restaurant, located on the second floor of Saint Kate, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., will be open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Reservations are required and can be made online. Parties of six or more people should contact MaxNazabal@saintkatearts.com for accommodations.

Brunch With Santa at Sherman Phoenix

If you can’t catch Santa at Saint Kate, he’ll also be around the following day at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace. Families are invited to greet the big man — and enjoy food, music, gifts, games and more — at the marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., on Dec. 17.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is open to kids of all ages. No reservations are required.

Central Standard Holiday Spirit Dinner

Feast like a master distiller at Central Standard‘s Holiday Spirits Dinner. Held in The Founder’s Room and set around the stunning Pabst Mansion ash tree table, the intimate tasting dinner will feature five courses and cocktail pairings from the distillery. That includes Rappahannock oysters, pan-seared scallops, lamb, a seafood or poultry entree and tiramisu for dessert.

The private dinners can accommodate up to 16 guests at a cost of $110 per person. Reservations are available online.

Central Standard’s Holiday Spirit Dinners are one of a number of festive events planned for the season. The business, 320 E. Clybourn St., will also host a pop-up bar and offer cocktail kits and party platters for takeout.

DanDan’s Peking Duck Dinner

DanDan’s annual holiday special is back, but this time the Peking Duck Dinner will be packaged to-go. It’s the best of both worlds — offering the chance to enjoy restaurant-quality cuisine in the comfort of your own home.

The three-course dinner includes wonton soup with duck and foie gras dumplings, roasted duck breast with scallion pancakes and duck leg chow fun.

Meals are $85 each and serve two to three diners. Pre-orders can be placed online for pickup on Dec. 23 from DanDan, 360 E. Erie St.

Emerald City Catering & Events

Enjoy a Polish feast this Christmas Eve, courtesy of Emerald City Catering & Events. The southside business, 3555 S. 13th St., is offering a 12-item heat-and-eat menu featuring traditional Polish dishes including baked cod in dill sauce, potato pierogi, cold kraut and carrot salad, Christmas borscht with mushroom dumpling soup, holiday gingerbread cake and more. A variety of a la carte items are also available.

A full menu is available to view online.

Pre-orders will remain open through Dec. 20, or until sold out. To place an order, call (414) 672-3434 or email info@emeraldcitycatering.com

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard

The plates are loaded at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, but not with baseball players. Instead, the ballpark brewery and restaurant, 1 Brewers Way, is dishing out holiday-themed appetizers and cocktails at its seasonal pop-up, the Tinsel Taproom.

The experience, which will continue through Jan. 6, can accommodate groups of up to 12 guests for a 90-minute slot. Reservations include a drink package and light appetizers including meat and cheese boards and bacon. There’s also the option to order additional food and drink. Non-alcoholic drink options are also available, but must be requested in advance.

The Tinsel Taproom has a few games on hand (Jenga, Uno, Battleship), but guests are welcome to bring their own, as well.

The location is also an official Toys for Tots donation site. Bring in a new toy before Dec. 17 to be entered into a raffle for a $50 Barrel Yard gift card. Each donation also earns a free tap beer voucher.

Reservations for the Tinsel Taproom can be placed online.

Lopez Bakery Tamales

Bid farewell to Lopez Bakery — and stock up on goods to assuage future cravings — by placing a pre-order for the restaurant’s famous tamales.

The corn husk-wrapped delicacy is a staple in Mexican households during the holidays. And though they can be a bit tedious to make, the Lopez family, boasting more than 50 years of practice, is more than up to the task.

Pre-orders can be placed online through Dec. 22. The bakery, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., will be open Dec. 23 and 24 from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will close on Christmas Day.

The business is preparing to shut down after 50 years in business, but has not yet announced an official closing date.

Lowlands Group

Lowlands Group, which operates eight cafes and supper clubs throughout the Milwaukee area and Madison, will host brunch service at several of its restaurants on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day; all restaurants will remain closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve brunch service will take place at Cafe Hollander locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 24. In addition to the Milwaukee restaurant, 2608 N. Downer Ave., Cafe Hollander has locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Brookfield and Madison.

Boxing Day Brunch, set for Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will take place at all Cafe Hollander locations, as well as Cafe Benelux, 346 N. Broadway, and Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

A number of holiday events will take place at Lowlands Group restaurants located outside of the city proper. A full schedule of holiday happenings is available online.

Additional dates are now available for Lowlands Winter Experiences. The outdoor dining experiences will continue at each of the group’s restaurants through February 2024. Reservations can be made online.

Mason Street Grill

In addition to its regular menu, Mason Street Grill will offer a special, prix fixe menu for Christmas Dinner on Monday, Dec. 25. For $85 each, guests will enjoy beef Wellington, whipped potatoes, haricot verts amandine and marchand de vin.

For reservations, call (414) 298-3131 or visit OpenTable.

North Avenue Market Holiday Special

Descend into Mosler’s Vault for an evening of seasonal cocktails and snacks in a speakeasy-style atmosphere.

Guests can choose between four different experiences. A La Carte at the Vault, a 75-minute experience, is short and sweet, with guests choosing one or two cocktails to enjoy. The Holiday Vault Special, a 90-minute experience, includes two seasonal cocktails per person, a charcuterie board and scratch-made cookies for groups of four to 11 guests. The Vault Showcase is also 90 minutes, featuring four mini cocktails and a taste of Mosler’s house aperitif blend. Guests can order additional cocktails a la carte. The Vault Experience is the longest option, lasting two hours and featuring six mini cocktails, snacks and tastes of the Mosler’s house whiskey blend and house aperitif blend.

The prohibition-era bar is located within North Avenue Market, 5900 W. North Ave. Reservations, $34 to $48 per person, are available online.

Odd Duck Charcuterie Boards

Entertaining at home? Tap Odd Duck for a pinterest-worthy charcuterie spread. The Walker’s Point restaurant, 939 S. 2nd St., is offering platters with all meat, all cheese or a mixture of both, along with accoutrements such as jam, housemade mustard, bread and butter pickles, seasonal fruits, rosemary-roasted nuts and gluten-free lentil crackers — all artfully arranged on a grab-and-go platter.

Orders can be placed online for $32. Platters serve approximately eight people.

Pilot Project Holiday Beer Dinner

Pilot Project Brewing will showcase both its impressive portfolio of startup breweries and its culinary prowess via a five-course pairing dinner set for Dec. 21. at 6 p.m.

The curated menu, courtesy of chef Ryan Gill, will include oysters served with crispy guanciale, shallot and Persian cucumber mignonette, Belgian beer foam, housemade citrus caviar and Tabasco dust; spiced acorn squash with winter greens and smoked gorgonzola mousse; miso-marinated black cod; New Zealand pistachio crusted lamb chops with mushrooms and gingerbread trifle.

Each course will be paired with a seasonal beer from Pilot Project’s incubated brands including Azadi Brewing, Funkytown Brewery and Brewer’s Kitchen.

The ticketed dinner costs $85 per person and will be held at the brewery, 1128 N. 9th St. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery

Enjoy a festive dinner and a show at Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery‘s Stories and Songs of the Season event, which will take place Dec. 16 at 3216 S. Howell Ave.

The evening-long event will begin at 6:30 with a cash cocktail bar and jazzy Christmas tunes played on the piano. Appetizers will be served at 7 p.m., followed by a paella dinner. After the meal, guests can expect a musical presentation of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Dessert will follow, along with additional holiday songs and stories.

The event is $50 to attend. Reservations are available online.

Saint Kate’s Brunch With Santa

Before Santa rounds the globe on Christmas Eve, he’ll make a quick stop at Saint Kate to fuel up for the journey. The hotel will prepare a festive brunch buffet for guests to enjoy while rubbing elbows with Father Christmas.

Brunch will take place in the ballroom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which kids can craft a handwritten letter to Santa or get their photo taken with the man himself. Each child will also receive a special gift.

Reservations are required and can be made online. Prices and a full menu are available to view online.

Smoke Shack

Pre-orders are now open for Smoke Shack‘s heat-and-eat holiday meals. This year’s menu includes whole smoked Amish chicken, smoked boneless whole ham and a variety of signature meats by the pound, as well as sides such as au gratin potatoes, cornbread, roasted vegetables and housemade biscuits.

Dec. 18 is the deadline for online orders. Pickup will take place at 332 N. Milwaukee St. on Dec. 21, 22 and 23.

Sanford Holiday Meal Package

Enjoy the holiday the fine dining way with Sanford‘s holiday takeout meal. The package, $250 for four people, includes slow-roasted prime rib with garlic and thyme, roasted market root vegetables, duck fat potatoes and holiday fruit cake.

Meals will be available for curbside pickup, 1547 N. Jackson St., with reheating instructions included.

Call (414) 276-9608 to place an order.

The Packing House

The Packing House, 900 E. Layton Ave., will be open for dine-in on Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Christmas dinner menu features shrimp cocktail, bacon-wrapped water chestnuts, escargot and other appetizers, along with a number of prime beef cuts, veal, pork, chicken and seafood. Vegetarian options and a children’s menu are also available.

Call (414) 483-5054 to make a reservation.

Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom Brunch

Indulge in a magnificent brunch spread on Christmas Day while taking in the newly-renovated grand ballroom at the Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The hotel’s family-friendly Christmas brunch will feature bloody marys and mimosas, a seafood, charcuterie and cheese buffet, made-to-order omelets, customizable pasta, desserts and more.

Reservations are required with full pre-payment via credit card. Book your spot online.

Tre Rivali Brunch Buffet

Enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired brunch spread on Christmas Day at Tre Rivali, 200 N. Broadway. Guests can expect a little bit of everything at the Dec. 25 event, including a bagel and smoked salmon station, artisanal cheese and salumi board, sliced beef brisket and French toast bread pudding, as well as a selection of Christmas cookies.

Reservations are available online.

Ward’s House of Prime

Ward’s House of Prime is known year-round for its choice cuts of beef, but the restaurant especially shines during the holiday season. The restaurant, 540 E. Mason St., will be open for dine-in service on Dec. 24. Take-home meals will also be available for pickup on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Pre-orders are currently open for the to-go meal, a prime rib dinner with horseradish sauce, salad, mushrooms, mashed potatoes and buttered corn.

Call (414) 223-0135 to place an order. Pickup will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and noon to 1 p.m. on Dec. 25.