The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. MKE County: Southside Park Getting A Fence You Didn’t Know It Needed
Supervisors add funding for fence around Boerner Botanical Gardens.
Nov 11th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
2. Plats and Parcels: Downtown Building Sells For Nearly Twice Its Assessed Value
Plus: Trostel Square changes hands and VIA CDC is on the move.
Nov 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Brady Street’s Balzac Will Close
The final service for wine bar and small plates restaurant will be on Nov. 22.
Nov 13th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Brewers Buy Two-Acre Scrap Metal Site Near Ballpark
Team will use the property for “storage.”
Nov 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Bucks, Jeffers Plan Deer District Apartments
New building would rise between The Trade and Aloft hotels.
Nov 13th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Mitchell Park Show Dome To Become A Snow Globe
The annual holiday show at The Domes begins Sat. Nov. 18.
Nov 16th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
7. MKE County: New Plan Emerging To Save The Domes
Friends of the Domes takes on bigger role in planning for Domes’ future.
Nov 16th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
8. Could Brewers ‘Sea of Parking’ Lots Be Developed?
Bucks, Packers have built restaurants, hotel, apartments. Brewers urged to do the same.
Nov 13th, 2023 by Evan Casey
9. December Groundbreaking Planned For Long-Awaited Apartment Development
City loaning $700,000 to Five Points Lofts project for environmental cleanup.
Nov 16th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. The Wolf on Broadway Opening Soon
New downtown restaurant will welcome its first guests on Nov. 24.
Nov 15th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
3. Driver of Fatality Formally Charged
This is an ongoing investigation.
Aug 30th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
8. Jon Sica Named to 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 List
Batteries Plus Chief Business Officer Recognized Amongst State’s Top CEO’s & C-Level Executives
Nov 13th, 2023 by Batteries Plus
9. Barrel Burrito Co. opens in East Town
Caravan Hospitality Group’s first fast casual concept features Grilled Burritos
Nov 13th, 2023 by Caravan Hospitality Group
10. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announce Chef Amanda Langler as New Executive Chef of Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro
Celebrated and veteran chef will lead culinary team at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro following five-year turn as Executive Chef of Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse – Brookfield
Nov 13th, 2023 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
