The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Nov 19th, 2023 07:00 am

1. MKE County: Southside Park Getting A Fence You Didn’t Know It Needed

Supervisors add funding for fence around Boerner Botanical Gardens.

Nov 11th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

2. Plats and Parcels: Downtown Building Sells For Nearly Twice Its Assessed Value

Plus: Trostel Square changes hands and VIA CDC is on the move.

Nov 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Brady Street’s Balzac Will Close

The final service for wine bar and small plates restaurant will be on Nov. 22.

Nov 13th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

4. Brewers Buy Two-Acre Scrap Metal Site Near Ballpark

Team will use the property for “storage.”

Nov 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Bucks, Jeffers Plan Deer District Apartments

New building would rise between The Trade and Aloft hotels.

Nov 13th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

6. Mitchell Park Show Dome To Become A Snow Globe

The annual holiday show at The Domes begins Sat. Nov. 18.

Nov 16th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

7. MKE County: New Plan Emerging To Save The Domes

Friends of the Domes takes on bigger role in planning for Domes’ future.

Nov 16th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

8. Could Brewers ‘Sea of Parking’ Lots Be Developed?

Bucks, Packers have built restaurants, hotel, apartments. Brewers urged to do the same.

Nov 13th, 2023 by Evan Casey

9. December Groundbreaking Planned For Long-Awaited Apartment Development

City loaning $700,000 to Five Points Lofts project for environmental cleanup.

Nov 16th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

10. The Wolf on Broadway Opening Soon

New downtown restaurant will welcome its first guests on Nov. 24.

Nov 15th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Nonprofit executive and community advocate Sharlen Moore files for candidacy to serve residents of the 10th Aldermanic District

 

Nov 17th, 2023 by Sharlen Moore

2. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley’s Statement on the Passing of Bishop Sedgwick Daniels

 

Nov 13th, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

3. Driver of Fatality Formally Charged

This is an ongoing investigation.

Aug 30th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

4. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

5. MTEA Announces support for the Power to the People Campaign to replace We Energies

 

Nov 10th, 2023 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

6. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Appoints Sumaiyah Clark as Chief Equity Officer

 

Nov 14th, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

7. Marquette alumnus gives $1 million to establish endowed tennis scholarships

 

Nov 13th, 2023 by Marquette University

8. Jon Sica Named to 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 List

Batteries Plus Chief Business Officer Recognized Amongst State’s Top CEO’s & C-Level Executives

Nov 13th, 2023 by Batteries Plus

9. Barrel Burrito Co. opens in East Town

Caravan Hospitality Group’s first fast casual concept features Grilled Burritos

Nov 13th, 2023 by Caravan Hospitality Group

10. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announce Chef Amanda Langler as New Executive Chef of Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

Celebrated and veteran chef will lead culinary team at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro following five-year turn as Executive Chef of Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse – Brookfield

Nov 13th, 2023 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

