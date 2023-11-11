Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County’s Boerner Botanical Gardens is getting a fence you probably didn’t know it needed.

The 2024 Milwaukee County Budget adopted by supervisors Thursday included $100,000 for Milwaukee County Parks to plan and design a perimeter fence around the gardens.

The gardens, which are located in Whitnall Park, technically require admission for entrance, but without a fence or a clear point of entry, admission doesn’t always get paid. There has also been vandalism in the gardens and damage caused by animals. The deer that roam through the park, in particular, are a problem and have caused damage to the plants in the gardens over the years.

Jeremy Lucas, director of Administration and planning, explained to supervisors in October that the funding would be used to do public outreach and planning and design for the fence. There is currently a temporary fence around the gardens that was installed a few years ago. The department will attempt to design a permanent solution that secures the gardens without disrupting access to the wider park, Lucas said.

Sup. Patti Logsdon, who represents the area around Whitnall Park and Boerner Botanical Gardens, has pushed for a fence for years.

“I am absolutely thrilled to see the Board of Supervisors’ support for the construction of a permanent fence at Boerner Botanical Gardens. My heartfelt thanks go to the incredible community for their steadfast support and advocacy for this project, and to the Parks Department who will make this project a reality.” Logsdon said. “This fence will not only protect the plantings from potential harm but will also ensure the longevity and fiscal viability of the Boerner site. I look forward to seeing this project come to life, and to see the Boerner Botanical Gardens continue to serve our community as a cherished green space for generations to come.”

The parks system has a massive backlog of infrastructure projects and maintenance, and because of that, Logsdon has struggled in the past to secure funding.

Jim Tarantino, Parks deputy director, explained to supervisors in 2022, “It falls into the category of ‘it would be nice to have’ but, this idea doesn’t ever make our threshold of capital planning because we have so many other urgent needs.”

The board had a historic budget surplus to work with, thanks to the new 0.4% sales tax the board approved in July. The fencing was included in a large amendment package that brought together a number of different supervisor’s policy and project priorities.