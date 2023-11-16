Graham Kilmer

Mitchell Park Show Dome To Become A Snow Globe

The annual holiday show at The Domes begins Sat. Nov. 18.

Nov 16th, 2023

“A Holiday Snow Globe” at the Mitchell Park Domes. Photo Courtesy of Milwaukee County Parks.

Milwaukee County Parks is turning the show dome into a snow globe for the annual holiday show at the Mitchell Park Domes.

The show, titled “A Holiday Snow Globe,” begins Saturday, Nov. 18 and will run through Jan. 7. The Domes staff, horticulturalists and exhibit designer worked together to lend a snow globe effect to the Show Dome.

Visitors will find hundreds of poinsettias, amaryllis and decorated spruce trees, Eric Levin, Domes’ visitor experience coordinator, told Urban Milwaukee. Miniature fake ponds will dot the landscape with backlighting to give them a “spectral, iced-over appearance.” And stuffed animal sculptures will be arranged in various scenes frolicking around the ponds and through the plantings.

“It’s really a fun show,” Levin said.

There are a number of performances scheduled throughout the show’s run, including a show on Dec. 19 called “Drums in the Domes” by the Ko-Thi Dance Company, which performs dance and music from Africa and the African diaspora. A full list of performances can be found on The Domes website.

Planning for the annual holiday show always begins two years in advance. Once a theme is chosen, the horticultural team begins growing the plants needed, or ordering them in. The exhibits for the show were designed by The Domes’ Exhibit Designer, Mel Lancy.

