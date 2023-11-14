20 Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals

These Milwaukee restaurants are serving festive meals to enjoy on-site or at home.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A number of Milwaukee restaurants will be open for service on Thanksgiving Day, and more still are offering pre-orders for heat-and-eat meals. Whether you’re looking for just a few sides or the whole spread, a traditional dinner or a selection of contemporary dishes, one of the following establishments is sure to meet your needs.

Aria

Located on the second floor of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Aria will serve a Thanksgiving harvest dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

The dinner menu includes maple apple cider-brined turkey, honey-bourbon-glazed ham, mashed potatoes, sausage and sourdough sage stuffing, curried brussels sprouts, green bean and cauliflower casserole, mac and cheese, cranberry sauce, orange sage biscuits, apple cider doughnuts, bourbon cream pie and triple silken pumpkin pie.

The meal is $79 for adults and $35 for children. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling (414) 270-4422.

Benny’s Cafe

The South Side’s Benny’s Cafe, 5354 S. 27th St., will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. The family-owned diner has not posted a holiday-specific menu, but is known for its all-day breakfast. The menu also features a variety of salads, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, steak and seafood.

Craft

The Trade Hotel’s gastropub concept will be open as usual for travelers and locals alike on Thanksgiving Day. Craft, 420 W. Juneau Ave., serves an extensive menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes with options ranging from casual wings and sandwiches to more elevated Duroc Tomahawk pork chop and Cajun shrimp and lobster mac and cheese. Craft also serves cocktails and dessert.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Reservations can be made online.

Hot Dish Pantry

Hot Dish Pantry is drawing inspiration from its signature pierogis for this year’s Thanksgiving feast. The southside restaurant, 4125 S. Howell Ave., is offering pre-orders for a variety of non-traditional dishes for pickup before the big day.

Pierogi flavors will include apple pie, loaded baked potato, curried sweet potato, turkey and mashed potato and mushroom pear stuffing.

Diners can also choose from dips including saag paneer, cheddar apple cider, cranberry goat cheese and smoked salmon dill pickle; starters like cocktail meatballs and honey-roasted ham puff pastry and sides of chicken pot pie, sprouts with bacon vinaigrette and hot honey-glazed carrots.

Desserts, courtesy of Sam Sandrin of Midwest Sad Sweets and Snacks, include pumpkin cheesecake, cranberry orange cake and assorted macarons.

Pre-orders close Nov. 17 and can be placed online.

Mason Street Grill

This East Town steakhouse, located within the Pfister Hotel, is all about options when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. The restaurant will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, serving its regular menu of wood-grilled steaks and seafood, along with a Thanksgiving prix fixe menu.

The three-course prix fixe dinner, priced at $73, includes a choice of butternut squash soup or chopped salad to start, along with Amish heritage roast turkey or prime rib — both served with a variety of side dishes.

For dessert, guests can choose between pumpkin pie, carrot cake or chocolate cake.

Reservations for Mason Street Grill, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., can be made online or by calling (414) 298-3131.

Milwaukee ChopHouse

Milwaukee Chophouse will be open for dine-in service on Thanksgiving Day, serving up its regular menu of steakhouse fare, along with a chef-created Thanksgiving prix fixe menu.

The restaurant, 633 N. 5th St., will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Reservations are available to book online.

Oak Barrel Public House

For a no-fuss Thanksgiving meal, look no further than Oak Barrel Public House. The downtown gastropub, 1033 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., is offering pre-orders for Turkey Day dinner packages with all the fixings, so all you have to do is heat and eat.

This year’s offerings include sliced turkey, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, bechamel mac and cheese and brussels sprouts. Each dish is available for purchase by the pound.

Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 15. Fill out the order form online.

Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant

Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant will open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, serving its regular menu of Serbian favorites along with a variety of Thanksgiving specials.

The restaurant, 522 W. Lincoln Ave., known for its burek and paprikash, will expand its menu for the holiday with turkey and whipped potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sauteed green beans and buttered sweet potatoes.

Roasted goose will also be available, but only if pre-ordered.

For dessert, the restaurant will serve Grand Marnier cranberry Schaum Torte, apple or cherry strudel and salted caramel pecan pumpkin pie wrapped in phyllo dough and topped with whipped cream.

Along with food specials, drinks such as apple pie cocktails, pumpkin white Russians and Serbian tea with plum brandy will also be available.

Reservations, inquiries and pre-orders can be directed to (414) 672-0206.

Outpost Natural Foods

All four Outpost Natural Foods locations will offer Thanksgiving dishes for in-store pickup. Customers can build their own turkey dinner package, choosing the quantity of meat and adding sides such as smashed asiago red potatoes, vegan leek stuffing and roasted brussels sprouts.

Side dishes and pies are also available a la carte.

Outpost offers several allergy-friendly and vegan options including wheat-free stuffing and a meat-free turkey alternative.

Orders can be placed online and picked up in-store. Outpost has locations at 2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., 100 E. Capitol Dr., 7000 W. State St. in Wauwatosa and 7590 W. Mequon Rd. in Mequon.

Rare Steakhouse

Reservations are now open for Thanksgiving at Rare Steakhouse. The $85 per person menu includes roasted turkey breast and dark meat confit; mixed greens with fall squash, walnuts, blue cheese and honey vinaigrette; squash soup; stuffing; cranberries; mashed potatoes and gravy; sweet potatoes; green beans and pumpkin spice cheesecake.

The restaurant, 833 E. Michigan St., will also serve its regular menu of steaks, seafood and sides on the holiday.

Rare Steakhouse is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Reservations are available online.

Saffron

The Historic Third Ward‘s modern Indian restaurant will put its own twist on traditional Thanksgiving dishes with the addition of tropical fruits, spice blends, hot peppers and more.

Saffron, 223 N. Water St., will offer dinner packages for guests to pick up and cook at home. In lieu of turkey, the meal will feature saffron tandoori chicken stuffed with onions, celery, carrots and fresh herbs. The meat, which is Halal and Kosher, will be accompanied by red pepper tomato makhani gravy, plus sides including macaroni and sharp cheddar, spicy mashed potatoes and baked crispy vegetables.

Mango rice pudding will end the meal on a sweet note.

Thanksgiving meals for four to seven diners are available for pre-order and pickup. Sides will come fully-prepared, but guests will need to cook the meat at home. A pre-cooked option is available upon request.

Orders can be placed online or by calling (414) 539-4980. Pickup will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saz’s Hospitality Group

Milwaukeeans regularly call on Saz’s for all of their catering needs, so why not extend that to Thanksgiving Day? The catering company aims to relieve stress for holiday hosts with its heat-and-eat dinner options, available for pre-order and pickup at its Walker’s Point facility, 201 W. Walker St.

This year’s menu features a full Thanksgiving dinner including pre-carved oven-roasted turkey with homemade pan gravy, grandma’s mashed potatoes, homestyle bread stuffing with sage, green beans almondine, roasted sweet potatoes with marshmallow topping, whole cranberry relish with orange zest, fall harvest salad, assorted dinner rolls and apple pie.

The dinner feeds four for $150.

All of the dinner items, along with applewood-smoked ham, macaroni and cheese, baby back ribs and barbeque riblets are also available a la carte.

Orders can be placed online or by calling (414) 256-8765. The deadline for ordering is 3 p.m. on Nov. 17. Pickup will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Seven Swans Creperie

Seven Swans Creperie will open with a special menu for its first Thanksgiving in Milwaukee.

The Riverwest brunch spot, 808 E. Chambers St., will serve a savory thanksgiving leftovers-inspired crepe stuffed with herb-roasted turkey, cornbread sage stuffing, fresh cranberry sauce and gravy, as well as a sweeter option with roasted sweet potato and toasted, housemade vanilla marshmallows topped with spiced pecans.

Homemade apple pie and cranberry tart with ginger graham cracker crust will also be available.

Can’t make it on Turkey Day? The specials menu will be available through the rest of the week, as supplies last.

Seven Swans will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Smoke Shack

Each year, Smoke Shack completes hundreds of Thanksgiving orders for turkey, cornbread, casseroles, pies and other holiday staples. This year will be no different.

The Third Ward barbeque restaurant, 332 N. Milwaukee St., began accepting pre-orders on Nov. 4 for the upcoming holiday. Ordering will remain open through Nov. 18, with pickups taking place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22.

This year’s menu features smoked turkey breast, smoked boneless whole ham, baby back ribs, meats by the pound (black angus brisket, pulled pork, barbeque jackfruit and more), cornbread, green bean casserole, four cheese mac and cheese, whole pecan pies and whole apple pies.

Customers can also opt for the smoked turkey dinner package, which comes with smoked turkey breast, two pounds of pulled Amish chicken, two pints of gravy, 1/2 pan each of cornbread, green bean casserole and mac and cheese, pecan pie and apple pie.

The full menu and ordering form is available to view online.

Stella Van Buren

This year, Stella Van Buren urges diners to leave the cooking to the chefs. The Italian-American restaurant, 550 N. Van Buren St., will serve a three-course menu on Thanksgiving Day.

To start, guests can choose between roasted butternut squash or baby arugula salad. Entree options include orange sage turkey breast and salt-crusted prime rib. For dessert, there’s chocolate tart or pumpkin cheesecake.

Reservations are available online.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille, 310 W. Wisconsin Ave., will provide traditional Thanksgiving dishes for feasting “in our dining room or yours,” according to the restaurant’s website.

For dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, The Capital Grille will serve slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry pear chutney, mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted mashed sweet potatoes with hot honey and pumpkin cheesecake.

Adults eat for $50 and children for $20. Sweet potatoes and dessert come with an additional charge.

Reservations are available online.

The restaurant will also offer a bundle of prepared sides to enjoy at home. The $135 package serves four and includes brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry pear chutney, mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, seeded rolls and housemade gravy.

Pre-orders must be placed by Nov. 21, with pickup taking place Nov. 22 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Nov. 23 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The Packing House

The dining room at The Packing House is already fully booked for Thanksgiving, but the restaurant’s holiday menu will still be available via drive-thru.

The Turkey Drive-Thru window will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 900 E. Layton Ave. Dinners are $30 each at the window and include white and dark meat turkey with gravy, housemade mashed potatoes, scratch-made stuffing, sweet potatoes with brown sugar, green beans and cranberry sauce.

Pre-orders are not required.

The Pfister

The Pfister will serve a festive brunch on Nov. 23, kicking off the holiday on a delicious and elegant note. The Thanksgiving Bountiful Brunch will be held in the newly-renovated grand ballroom, featuring fresh seafood, salads, an array of Wisconsin cheeses, made-to-order eggs and carved meats. A full menu is available to view online.

Brunch will take place from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Reservations are required with full pre-payment via credit card. Adults eat for $85, children 3 to 10 years are $30 and children 2 and under are free.

Reservations can be booked online. The Pfister is located at 414 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The Social American Tavern

The Social American Tavern, 611 N. Broadway, will host a traditional Thanksgiving feast for guests on Thursday, Nov. 23.

The buffet-style meal will feature carved-to-order turkey, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, freshly-baked biscuits and cornbread, honey-baked ham with pineapples, pan-seared salmon with lemon butter caper sauce, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, apple cranberry salad, roasted beet and spinach salad and wedge salad. There will also be a seafood display with oysters shrimp and ceviche.

For dessert, guests can expect pumpkin pie, fruit pies, mini cheesecakes, cookies and assorted dessert bars.

Reservations are required, and can be booked online. The buffet costs $59 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under. Kids younger than 3 are free.

Tre Rivali

This modern Mediterranean restaurant will go full American on Nov. 23, with a Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. From noon to 4 p.m., Tre Rivali will serve turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, brussels sprouts, mac and cheese and more.

Reservations are available online. The buffet costs $65 for adults and $35 for children under the age of 12. Tre Rivali is located at 200 N. Broadway, on the first level of the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel.