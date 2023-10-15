The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Bay View Bar and Restaurant Gets 15-Day Suspension
Little Cancun Sports will remain closed until Oct. 25.
Oct 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. MKE County: Supervisors Waste $300,000
Three supervisors stall parks project at McKinley Marina, costing taxpayers $300,000.
Oct 10th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
3. Bay View’s C-viche Closing
Seafood restaurant’s final day will be Oct. 22. Shorewood location will continue.
Oct 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Milwaukee Wins $275 Million Grant To Fund Massive Waterway Cleanup
Generational effort will see Milwaukee waterways lose their “area of concern” designation.
Oct 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. MKE County: Crowley Backs Biggest Project in County History
His 2024 budget includes planning, design for $488 million courthouse project.
Oct 9th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
6. No More Maple Syrup Imposters
In state with $14 million maple syrup industry, bill prevents restaurants from falsely labeling generic syrups.
Oct 10th, 2023 by Henry Redman
7. Port Officials Have Concern With Potential I-794 Removal
Freeway-to-boulevard option is one of several that state is still studying.
Oct 13th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Ride Along On Streetcar Extension Before It Opens
City shows off “L Line” to lakefront before Oct. 29 opening.
Oct 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. City Hall: Mayor Johnson Backs Pay Hikes For Elected Officials, Including Him
Raises for 81 employees defended by mayor’s chief of staff in exclusive interview.
Oct 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Chefs Bartolotta, Kaysen to Host 5-Course Dinner
James Beard award-winners offer stories, gourmet food, wine at Bacchus Oct. 19.
Oct 9th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Gabrielle Finley-Hazle named new president of Aurora Health Care
She will lead the growth, development and strategic direction of Advocate Health’s Wisconsin market
Oct 10th, 2023 by Aurora Health Care
4. Yet Another Derrick Van Orden Temper Tantrum
Oct 11th, 2023 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
6. Act Fast: Global Entry Appointments Available for a Limited Time
MKE Airport will host its first-ever Global Entry enrollment October 18-21
Oct 12th, 2023 by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
9. Baird Center announces production team for Grand Opening Gala
The gala will be held on May 16, 2024
Oct 9th, 2023 by Baird Center
10. I-43 URT project to shift northbound lanes
Oct 10th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 8th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 1st, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 24th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee