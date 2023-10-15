Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 15th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Bay View Bar and Restaurant Gets 15-Day Suspension

1. Bay View Bar and Restaurant Gets 15-Day Suspension

Little Cancun Sports will remain closed until Oct. 25.

Oct 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Supervisors Waste $300,000

2. MKE County: Supervisors Waste $300,000

Three supervisors stall parks project at McKinley Marina, costing taxpayers $300,000.

Oct 10th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Bay View’s C-viche Closing

3. Bay View’s C-viche Closing

Seafood restaurant’s final day will be Oct. 22. Shorewood location will continue.

Oct 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Wins $275 Million Grant To Fund Massive Waterway Cleanup

4. Milwaukee Wins $275 Million Grant To Fund Massive Waterway Cleanup

Generational effort will see Milwaukee waterways lose their “area of concern” designation.

Oct 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Crowley Backs Biggest Project in County History

5. MKE County: Crowley Backs Biggest Project in County History

His 2024 budget includes planning, design for $488 million courthouse project.

Oct 9th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

No More Maple Syrup Imposters

6. No More Maple Syrup Imposters

In state with $14 million maple syrup industry, bill prevents restaurants from falsely labeling generic syrups.

Oct 10th, 2023 by Henry Redman

Port Officials Have Concern With Potential I-794 Removal

7. Port Officials Have Concern With Potential I-794 Removal

Freeway-to-boulevard option is one of several that state is still studying.

Oct 13th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Ride Along On Streetcar Extension Before It Opens

8. Ride Along On Streetcar Extension Before It Opens

City shows off “L Line” to lakefront before Oct. 29 opening.

Oct 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Mayor Johnson Backs Pay Hikes For Elected Officials, Including Him

9. City Hall: Mayor Johnson Backs Pay Hikes For Elected Officials, Including Him

Raises for 81 employees defended by mayor’s chief of staff in exclusive interview.

Oct 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Chefs Bartolotta, Kaysen to Host 5-Course Dinner

10. Chefs Bartolotta, Kaysen to Host 5-Course Dinner

James Beard award-winners offer stories, gourmet food, wine at Bacchus Oct. 19.

Oct 9th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Speaker Vos Statement on Protasiewicz’s Refusal to Recuse

1. Speaker Vos Statement on Protasiewicz’s Refusal to Recuse

 

Oct 9th, 2023 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Gabrielle Finley-Hazle named new president of Aurora Health Care

2. Gabrielle Finley-Hazle named new president of Aurora Health Care

She will lead the growth, development and strategic direction of Advocate Health’s Wisconsin market

Oct 10th, 2023 by Aurora Health Care

Media Reports Mayor Johnson Proposes 20%Pay Increase For Himself and 15% Increase For Common Council

3. Media Reports Mayor Johnson Proposes 20%Pay Increase For Himself and 15% Increase For Common Council

 

Oct 10th, 2023 by David King

Yet Another Derrick Van Orden Temper Tantrum

4. Yet Another Derrick Van Orden Temper Tantrum

 

Oct 11th, 2023 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Announces New CEO Ana Simpson

5. Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Announces New CEO Ana Simpson

 

Oct 11th, 2023 by Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast

Act Fast: Global Entry Appointments Available for a Limited Time

6. Act Fast: Global Entry Appointments Available for a Limited Time

MKE Airport will host its first-ever Global Entry enrollment October 18-21

Oct 12th, 2023 by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Lawsuit Filed Challenging Wisconsin’s School Choice Program as Unconstitutional

7. Lawsuit Filed Challenging Wisconsin’s School Choice Program as Unconstitutional

 

Oct 12th, 2023 by Minocqua Brewing Company

Jewish Voice for Peace–Milwaukee’s Statement in Support of Rep. Clancy’s and Rep. Madison’s Conscientious Objection to AJR 82

8. Jewish Voice for Peace–Milwaukee’s Statement in Support of Rep. Clancy’s and Rep. Madison’s Conscientious Objection to AJR 82

 

Oct 13th, 2023 by Press Release

Baird Center announces production team for Grand Opening Gala

9. Baird Center announces production team for Grand Opening Gala

The gala will be held on May 16, 2024

Oct 9th, 2023 by Baird Center

I-43 URT project to shift northbound lanes

10. I-43 URT project to shift northbound lanes

 

Oct 10th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us