Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 8th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual Makes ‘Skyline-Defining’ Bet On Downtown

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual Makes ‘Skyline-Defining’ Bet On Downtown

Insurance company celebrates construction start on $500 million tower overhaul.

Oct 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

International Market Opening on Northwest Side

2. International Market Opening on Northwest Side

MongTeng Food Market, a grocery store and deli, will open its doors Nov. 17.

Oct 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

East Side Italian Restaurant Announces Sudden Closure

3. East Side Italian Restaurant Announces Sudden Closure

Just weeks after reopening following fire, Tavolino abruptly closed Monday.

Oct 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Japanese Donut Shop Opening Downtown

4. Japanese Donut Shop Opening Downtown

Mochidon plans October grand opening.

Oct 5th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Wolski’s Turns 115

5. Wolski’s Turns 115

The iconic Milwaukee tavern will celebrate with a block party on Oct. 15.

Oct 5th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Movida Adding Rooftop Bar, Dining Room

6. Movida Adding Rooftop Bar, Dining Room

Adding 70 seats and private event space to Spanish restaurant in Walker’s Point.

Oct 5th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Operator Takes Over Shuttered Downtown Hotel

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Operator Takes Over Shuttered Downtown Hotel

Hampton Inn closed earlier this year, then was transferred in lieu of foreclosure.

Oct 5th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Grand Openings: 8 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in September

8. Grand Openings: 8 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in September

Including great new spots for burgers, beer, buffalo-wings and more.

Oct 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Parks System Proposes Demolition Of Vacant Buildings

9. MKE County: Parks System Proposes Demolition Of Vacant Buildings

County Executive’s 2024 budget proposal includes funding for demolition of unused, nuisance buildings.

Oct 5th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Lakefront Brewery Hosting Cheese Curd Day Celebration

10. Lakefront Brewery Hosting Cheese Curd Day Celebration

Oct. 15 event features flavored curds, beer and a cheese curd pull contest.

Oct 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

The Antetokounmpo Brothers Open First United States Retail Store in The Trade Hotel

1. The Antetokounmpo Brothers Open First United States Retail Store in The Trade Hotel

After Much Anticipation, AntetokounBros, the Branded Apparel Store Owned by Giannis Antetokounmpo and His Brothers, will open its Doors to Deer District and Visitors to The Trade

Oct 5th, 2023 by The Trade Milwaukee

Froedtert Health to Acquire Sole Ownership of Network Health

2. Froedtert Health to Acquire Sole Ownership of Network Health

 

Oct 3rd, 2023 by Froedtert Health

Milwaukee named a top-three U.S. large city in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

3. Milwaukee named a top-three U.S. large city in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Reader vote amplifies recent national recognition for Milwaukee, coming off a record year for tourism

Oct 3rd, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

Supervisor Burgelis Addresses Stadium Funding Concerns

4. Supervisor Burgelis Addresses Stadium Funding Concerns

 

Oct 5th, 2023 by Sup. Peter Burgelis

Milwaukee Theater District Announces Inaugural Milwaukee Theater Week

5. Milwaukee Theater District Announces Inaugural Milwaukee Theater Week

 

Oct 2nd, 2023 by Milwaukee Theater District

Fitzgerald Statement on Motion to Vacate

6. Fitzgerald Statement on Motion to Vacate

 

Oct 4th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

City Should Enforce Reopening of Ravine Road, Park Friends Say in Filing

7. City Should Enforce Reopening of Ravine Road, Park Friends Say in Filing

Group Says County Plan is Unnecessarily Expensive, Wastes Tax Dollars

Sep 28th, 2023 by Lake Park Friends

The Message is Clear Wisconsin Stands with Trans and Non-Binary Communities

8. The Message is Clear Wisconsin Stands with Trans and Non-Binary Communities

 

Oct 4th, 2023 by Ryan Clancy

Ald. Brostoff encourages residents to participate in upcoming Urban Ecology Center events

9. Ald. Brostoff encourages residents to participate in upcoming Urban Ecology Center events

 

Oct 3rd, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff

Celebrating the Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

10. Celebrating the Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

 

Oct 2nd, 2023 by Milwaukee PBS

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us