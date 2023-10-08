The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual Makes ‘Skyline-Defining’ Bet On Downtown
Insurance company celebrates construction start on $500 million tower overhaul.
Oct 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. International Market Opening on Northwest Side
MongTeng Food Market, a grocery store and deli, will open its doors Nov. 17.
Oct 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. East Side Italian Restaurant Announces Sudden Closure
Just weeks after reopening following fire, Tavolino abruptly closed Monday.
Oct 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Japanese Donut Shop Opening Downtown
Mochidon plans October grand opening.
Oct 5th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Wolski’s Turns 115
The iconic Milwaukee tavern will celebrate with a block party on Oct. 15.
Oct 5th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Movida Adding Rooftop Bar, Dining Room
Adding 70 seats and private event space to Spanish restaurant in Walker’s Point.
Oct 5th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Operator Takes Over Shuttered Downtown Hotel
Hampton Inn closed earlier this year, then was transferred in lieu of foreclosure.
Oct 5th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Grand Openings: 8 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in September
Including great new spots for burgers, beer, buffalo-wings and more.
Oct 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. MKE County: Parks System Proposes Demolition Of Vacant Buildings
County Executive’s 2024 budget proposal includes funding for demolition of unused, nuisance buildings.
Oct 5th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
10. Lakefront Brewery Hosting Cheese Curd Day Celebration
Oct. 15 event features flavored curds, beer and a cheese curd pull contest.
Oct 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
1. The Antetokounmpo Brothers Open First United States Retail Store in The Trade Hotel
After Much Anticipation, AntetokounBros, the Branded Apparel Store Owned by Giannis Antetokounmpo and His Brothers, will open its Doors to Deer District and Visitors to The Trade
Oct 5th, 2023 by The Trade Milwaukee
2. Froedtert Health to Acquire Sole Ownership of Network Health
Oct 3rd, 2023 by Froedtert Health
3. Milwaukee named a top-three U.S. large city in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
Reader vote amplifies recent national recognition for Milwaukee, coming off a record year for tourism
Oct 3rd, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee
4. Supervisor Burgelis Addresses Stadium Funding Concerns
Oct 5th, 2023 by Sup. Peter Burgelis
6. Fitzgerald Statement on Motion to Vacate
Oct 4th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
7. City Should Enforce Reopening of Ravine Road, Park Friends Say in Filing
Group Says County Plan is Unnecessarily Expensive, Wastes Tax Dollars
Sep 28th, 2023 by Lake Park Friends
