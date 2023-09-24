The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Partner Sought To Reopen Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar

1. Partner Sought To Reopen Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar

And you won’t have to pay $5 million after buyer found for other properties.

Sep 15th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Robin Vos Sticks It To Milwaukee

2. Murphy’s Law: Robin Vos Sticks It To Milwaukee

He gives Brewers more than they wanted and makes only Democratic parts of metro area pay for it.

Sep 19th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Mayor Johnson Responds To Stadium Funding Deal

3. Mayor Johnson Responds To Stadium Funding Deal

Milwaukee wants to see development by Brewers and no taxation without representation.

Sep 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Self-Service Beer Garden Opens at 3rd Street Market Hall

4. Self-Service Beer Garden Opens at 3rd Street Market Hall

City Fountain, featuring 24 Wisconsin-brewed beers, welcomed its first guests on Wednesday.

Sep 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: Water Company Moving To Downtown

5. Plats and Parcels: Water Company Moving To Downtown

Plus: Marcus closes its only Milwaukee theater, WHEDA offers new downpayment program and a recap of week’s real estate news.

Sep 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Burrito Restaurant and Bar For Downtown

6. New Burrito Restaurant and Bar For Downtown

Industry veteran Mike Eitel plans Barrel Burrito Company and Eitel’s at East Town address.

Sep 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Will Milwaukee Film Take Over The Downer?

7. Will Milwaukee Film Take Over The Downer?

Oriental Theatre leader confirms interest in rescuing recently-shuttered theater.

Sep 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Still Paying $1 Million Per Year For Brewers Stadium

8. Milwaukee Still Paying $1 Million Per Year For Brewers Stadium

New request for $2.5 million annually comes as city still paying prior costs

Sep 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Jack’s American Pub Goes From Anti-Aaron Rodgers to Pro-NY Jets

9. Jack’s American Pub Goes From Anti-Aaron Rodgers to Pro-NY Jets

Brady Street bar changes from free drinks if Rodgers loses to freebies if the Jets win.

Sep 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Parks Plans to Replace 2 Oak Leaf Trail Bridges

10. MKE County: Parks Plans to Replace 2 Oak Leaf Trail Bridges

Aging Union Pacific railway bridges spanning I-43 in Glendale need replacing.

Sep 20th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Mandel Group Inc. Begins Construction on Caroline Heights Apartments

1. Mandel Group Inc. Begins Construction on Caroline Heights Apartments

 

Sep 15th, 2023 by Mandel Group

The Housing Authority Must Be Brought to Account

2. The Housing Authority Must Be Brought to Account

Statement from Common Council President José G. Pérez September 20, 2023

Sep 20th, 2023 by Common Council President Jose Perez

Near West Side Partners Selects Stephanie Sherman as Associate Director

3. Near West Side Partners Selects Stephanie Sherman as Associate Director

Sherman brings strategic leadership expertise in nonprofit and small business development

Sep 20th, 2023 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.

Sen. Carpenter Says Milwaukee and Wisconsin Deserve a Better Deal

4. Sen. Carpenter Says Milwaukee and Wisconsin Deserve a Better Deal

 

Sep 18th, 2023 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter

Rep. Deb Andraca Responds to Republican Redistricting Ploy

5. Rep. Deb Andraca Responds to Republican Redistricting Ploy

 

Sep 15th, 2023 by State Rep. Deb Andraca

County Executive Crowley on Brewers Legislation

6. County Executive Crowley on Brewers Legislation

 

Sep 18th, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

Mayor’s budget ignores his own Climate and Equity Plan

7. Mayor’s budget ignores his own Climate and Equity Plan

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman September 19, 2023

Sep 19th, 2023 by Ald. Bob Bauman

‘Mailman Mike’ to receive retirement honor from Common Council

8. ‘Mailman Mike’ to receive retirement honor from Common Council

 

Sep 15th, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff

Helen and Ben Bertelson’s Terra-Cotta Wonder Documented In New Book

9. Helen and Ben Bertelson’s Terra-Cotta Wonder Documented In New Book

New book by Milwaukee artist of the year Ben Tyjeski looks at one of Milwaukee’s terra-cotta gems.

Sep 21st, 2023 by Ben Tyjeski

Lowlands Group’s Ileana Rivera Knighted by Belgian Brewers Guild

10. Lowlands Group’s Ileana Rivera Knighted by Belgian Brewers Guild

Rivera received prestigious recognition during 23rd annual Belgian Bier Weekend

Sep 18th, 2023 by Lowlands Group

