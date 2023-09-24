The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Partner Sought To Reopen Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar
And you won’t have to pay $5 million after buyer found for other properties.
Sep 15th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: Robin Vos Sticks It To Milwaukee
He gives Brewers more than they wanted and makes only Democratic parts of metro area pay for it.
Sep 19th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
3. Mayor Johnson Responds To Stadium Funding Deal
Milwaukee wants to see development by Brewers and no taxation without representation.
Sep 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Self-Service Beer Garden Opens at 3rd Street Market Hall
City Fountain, featuring 24 Wisconsin-brewed beers, welcomed its first guests on Wednesday.
Sep 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Plats and Parcels: Water Company Moving To Downtown
Plus: Marcus closes its only Milwaukee theater, WHEDA offers new downpayment program and a recap of week’s real estate news.
Sep 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. New Burrito Restaurant and Bar For Downtown
Industry veteran Mike Eitel plans Barrel Burrito Company and Eitel’s at East Town address.
Sep 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. Will Milwaukee Film Take Over The Downer?
Oriental Theatre leader confirms interest in rescuing recently-shuttered theater.
Sep 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. Milwaukee Still Paying $1 Million Per Year For Brewers Stadium
New request for $2.5 million annually comes as city still paying prior costs
Sep 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Jack’s American Pub Goes From Anti-Aaron Rodgers to Pro-NY Jets
Brady Street bar changes from free drinks if Rodgers loses to freebies if the Jets win.
Sep 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. MKE County: Parks Plans to Replace 2 Oak Leaf Trail Bridges
Aging Union Pacific railway bridges spanning I-43 in Glendale need replacing.
Sep 20th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Mandel Group Inc. Begins Construction on Caroline Heights Apartments
Sep 15th, 2023 by Mandel Group
2. The Housing Authority Must Be Brought to Account
Statement from Common Council President José G. Pérez September 20, 2023
Sep 20th, 2023 by Common Council President Jose Perez
3. Near West Side Partners Selects Stephanie Sherman as Associate Director
Sherman brings strategic leadership expertise in nonprofit and small business development
Sep 20th, 2023 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.
5. Rep. Deb Andraca Responds to Republican Redistricting Ploy
Sep 15th, 2023 by State Rep. Deb Andraca
6. County Executive Crowley on Brewers Legislation
Sep 18th, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley
7. Mayor’s budget ignores his own Climate and Equity Plan
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman September 19, 2023
Sep 19th, 2023 by Ald. Bob Bauman
8. ‘Mailman Mike’ to receive retirement honor from Common Council
Sep 15th, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff
9. Helen and Ben Bertelson’s Terra-Cotta Wonder Documented In New Book
New book by Milwaukee artist of the year Ben Tyjeski looks at one of Milwaukee’s terra-cotta gems.
Sep 21st, 2023 by Ben Tyjeski
10. Lowlands Group’s Ileana Rivera Knighted by Belgian Brewers Guild
Rivera received prestigious recognition during 23rd annual Belgian Bier Weekend
Sep 18th, 2023 by Lowlands Group
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 17th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 10th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 3rd, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee