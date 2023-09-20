Will Milwaukee Film Take Over The Downer?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The sudden closure of The Downer Theatre sent shockwaves through the city Tuesday night. But as Landmark Theatres exits as operator, a local organization could take up the torch for the nearly 108-year-old movie theater.

Milwaukee Film, a nonprofit organization and proprietor of the Oriental Landmark Theatre, released an official statement Wednesday afternoon responding to speculation it could rescue the shuttered movie theater on Downer Avenue.

“We are honored to be a part of this active conversation and excited about this possibility,” said Jonathan Jackson, CEO of Milwaukee Film. “We will always champion fostering cinematic spaces and artistic voices and experiences in our community to bring people together any way we can.”

The statement came after abundant online speculation regarding Milwaukee Film’s possible role in the future of the eastside theater, 2589 N. Downer Ave., And though it didn’t confirm or deny any theories, the joint statement also included input from Downer Avenue Business Improvement District and Bridge33 Capital, which owns the building occupied by the theater.

“Those closest to this transition are enthusiastic about the potential for what happens next,” the joint statement said.

Michael DeMichele, president of Downer Avenue BID, said he is optimistic about the future of the theater. “We have high hopes in finding a solution that continues to respect the tradition and historical integrity surrounding this incredible theater that’s been a foundational institution in Milwaukee’s beloved Downer Avenue Commercial District for more than a century,” he said.

Bridge33 acquired much of the Downer Avenue commercial strip, including The Downer Theatre space, in April 2020 for $11.25 million. The firm also owns the property at 2608-2650 N. Downer Ave.

