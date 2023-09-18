Jack’s American Pub Goes From Anti-Aaron Rodgers to Pro-NY Jets

Brady Street bar changes from free drinks if Rodgers loses to freebies if the Jets win.

A few weeks ago, Jack’s American Pub struck a playful deal with Milwaukeeans — when the New York Jets lose, you win.

The promotion, which offered bar-goers free drinks if the NFL team lost a game, was a rib at former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the Jets earlier this year amid a storm of controversy. For the promotion to apply, Rodgers had to start in the game.

What the sports bar didn’t anticipate, however, was the amount of attention the deal would attract. The story spread like wildfire throughout news and social media channels, resulting in a full house on game day — and all eyes on Rodgers when he was sacked less than four minutes into the game, tearing his achilles. The injury effectively ended his season.

Now, the bar is reversing the promotion, bringing the saga to a conclusion that nobody would have expected. Milwaukee sports fans that just last week were rooting against the Jets are now begrudging fans — at least, if they want to drink for free.

In a statement released Sept. 14, a few days after the season-ending injury, Jack’s shared its revised approach. “Now that this promotion has been rendered null and void, after the unfortunate injury suffered, it has been decided to reverse the drink special in solidarity with the Jets,” it said.

The bar also clarified the intention of the original deal, noting that the goal was “for people to gather and have fun watching the Jets game.”

“We would never wish injury on any player, especially one that has been so important to the success of the Green Bay Packers for many years,” the company said in a statement.

Under the new conditions, fans who open a tab 15 minutes prior to kickoff and stay for the duration of the game will have their tabs comped if the Jets win. That excludes food, top-shelf liquor, pitchers and shots.

Scott Schaefer is majority owner of Jack’s, which features more than three dozen TVs and two, 200-inch TV walls for sports viewing.

Amid all the Jets drama, the bar, 1323 E. Brady St., has not forgotten about the Packers. Jack’s plans to “heavily highlight” the Wisconsin team throughout the 2023 season with round-trip, all-you-can-drink coach bus shuttles to Lambeau Field for home games. The experience includes unlimited food and drink at a pre-kickoff tailgate party, as well as a giveaway for a pair of Packers tickets.

The next Packers party bus is scheduled for Sept. 24. Tickets are available for purchase online.