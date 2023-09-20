New Mexican Restaurant For Downtown

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new tenant is poised to take over the former Taco Bar MKE, bringing an additional option for quick-service Mexican food, bar snacks and beverages to the East Town neighborhood.

Mike Eitel would open Barrel Burrito Company at 782 N. Jefferson St; the space has been vacant since Taco Bar’s 2020 closure. Eitel, a 28-year industry veteran, is also the force behind the Nomad World Pub and SportClub, which operate under his entity, Caravan Hospitality Group and formerly oversaw and was a co-owner of the Lowlands group of restaurants.

The new restaurant, slated to open in early November, would center on casual bites — ideal for pairing with a cold drink at the bar, dining alfresco on the sidewalk or sharing with friends at a table in the main dining room. A bar menu features chicken wings, chili, sliders and mac and cheese with a variety of customizable toppings.

A to-go menu leans Mexican, with offerings including nachos, chips and salsa, guacamole and an assortment of tacos — available in handheld or bowl form — including birria, steak, Korean BBQ and vegan varieties.

In a license application, Eitel noted that he expects to generate approximately 60% of revenue from food sales, with the remaining 40% coming from alcohol sales.

The 1,875-square-foot dining area will feature five amusement machines and a jukebox, with further plans to host live bands and DJs.

Barrel Burrito Company will occupy 4,754 square feet within a larger building, which also houses a handful of restaurants, commercial kitchen space and several office tenants. The building is topped off by a seven-story parking structure.

Opened in 2018, Taco Bar MKE served a variety of tacos and Mexican-inspired sides during its two-year tenure. The restaurant also featured an upscale bar — in contrast to its street food-style menu — with selections including Latin-inspired cocktails, wine and high-end tequilas.

it’s owner Mazen Muna still operates the sole remaining location for The Dogg Haus, located at 1433 E. Brady St. He also owns Metro Car Wash and Detailing at 1510 N. Van Buren St.

But prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Muna oversaw a small empire of businesses including four additional Dogg Haus restaurants and Plum Lounge, as well as the taco bar.

A liquor license for Barrel Burrito Company is pending approval by the Milwaukee Common Council. Once open, the restaurant’s proposed hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.