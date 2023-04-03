New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Bronzeville Center for the Arts Selects First Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Bronzeville Center for the Arts Selects First Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Parker will lead planning, construction, process for destination arts museum, and other BCA projects

Mar 29th, 2023 by Bronzeville Center for the Arts

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Names Mo Zell Interim Dean of the New College of the Arts and Architecture

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Names Mo Zell Interim Dean of the New College of the Arts and Architecture

 

Mar 27th, 2023 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

AARP Wisconsin appoints Whitefish Bay woman as its next state president

AARP Wisconsin appoints Whitefish Bay woman as its next state president

AARP Wisconsin announces the appointment of Leslie Spencer-Herrera of Whitefish Bay to the two-year position of State President.

Mar 27th, 2023 by AARP Wisconsin

Dora Clayton-Jones receives Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award

Dora Clayton-Jones receives Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award

Young student also wins Girls’ Day Scholarship Award

Mar 24th, 2023 by Ald. Milele Coggs

DNR Secretary Appoints Steven Little Deputy Secretary; Mark Aquino Assistant Deputy Secretary

DNR Secretary Appoints Steven Little Deputy Secretary; Mark Aquino Assistant Deputy Secretary

 

Mar 24th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

The Pfister Hotel Names Nicole Acosta as Its Next Artist in Residence

The Pfister Hotel Names Nicole Acosta as Its Next Artist in Residence

Join The Pfister in welcoming Acosta during Spring Gallery Night MKE on April 21

Mar 24th, 2023 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

WUWM announces David Lee as new general manager

WUWM announces David Lee as new general manager

 

Mar 24th, 2023 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Marie Sandy named to UWM peacebuilding professorship

Marie Sandy named to UWM peacebuilding professorship

 

Mar 22nd, 2023 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

MSOE names Dr. Jeremy Kedziora as Endowed Chair in Artificial Intelligence

MSOE names Dr. Jeremy Kedziora as Endowed Chair in Artificial Intelligence

 

Mar 22nd, 2023 by Milwaukee School of Engineering

Hunzinger Welcomes Maggie Pinnt as New Business Development Director

Hunzinger Welcomes Maggie Pinnt as New Business Development Director

 

Mar 22nd, 2023 by Hunzinger Construction Company

Ken Leinbach to transition at Urban Ecology Center in June 2023, Jen Hense to become next Executive Director

Ken Leinbach to transition at Urban Ecology Center in June 2023, Jen Hense to become next Executive Director

 

Mar 21st, 2023 by Urban Ecology Center

Wellpoint Care Network Hires Director of Equity, Culture and Belonging

Wellpoint Care Network Hires Director of Equity, Culture and Belonging

 

Mar 17th, 2023 by Wellpoint Care Network

Skylight Music Theatre Names Susan Varela Executive Director

Skylight Music Theatre Names Susan Varela Executive Director

 

Mar 16th, 2023 by Skylight Music Theatre

City of Milwaukee Announces Public Artist in Residence Personnel Selections

City of Milwaukee Announces Public Artist in Residence Personnel Selections

New Public Artist in Residence Will Develop Solutions to Help Address Reckless Driving in Milwaukee

Mar 15th, 2023 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

The Bartolotta Restaurants Proudly Announces Three Internal General Manager Promotions

The Bartolotta Restaurants Proudly Announces Three Internal General Manager Promotions

Award-winning restaurant and catering group celebrates new leadership at Harbor House, Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant, and Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club

Mar 15th, 2023 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Marquette biological sciences professor receives R01 funding from NIH to expand genome editing tools in lizards

Marquette biological sciences professor receives R01 funding from NIH to expand genome editing tools in lizards

 

Mar 15th, 2023 by Marquette University

Milwaukee Food Council Names Solana Patterson-Ramos as their first Executive Director

Milwaukee Food Council Names Solana Patterson-Ramos as their first Executive Director

 

Mar 14th, 2023 by Milwaukee Food Council

Florentine Opera Announces Music Director

Florentine Opera Announces Music Director

Francesco Milioto

Mar 13th, 2023 by Florentine Opera Company

Kim Swissdorf Appointed DFI Division of Banking Administrator

Kim Swissdorf Appointed DFI Division of Banking Administrator

 

Mar 13th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Announces Addition of Two New Team Members

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Announces Addition of Two New Team Members

Nick Barth and Heather Tice Join the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Staff

Mar 13th, 2023 by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Imagine MKE Names New Executive Director

Imagine MKE Names New Executive Director

Adam Braatz selected to lead advocacy efforts for arts and culture

Mar 7th, 2023 by Imagine MKE

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Announces Mary Ellen Stanek as Board Chairwoman and adds Dr. Joan Prince and Charles Harvey to Board of Directors

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Announces Mary Ellen Stanek as Board Chairwoman and adds Dr. Joan Prince and Charles Harvey to Board of Directors

 

Mar 2nd, 2023 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

