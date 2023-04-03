New Faces in New Places
Bronzeville Center for the Arts Selects First Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Robert Parker will lead planning, construction, process for destination arts museum, and other BCA projects
Mar 29th, 2023 by Bronzeville Center for the Arts
AARP Wisconsin appoints Whitefish Bay woman as its next state president
AARP Wisconsin announces the appointment of Leslie Spencer-Herrera of Whitefish Bay to the two-year position of State President.
Mar 27th, 2023 by AARP Wisconsin
Dora Clayton-Jones receives Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award
Young student also wins Girls’ Day Scholarship Award
Mar 24th, 2023 by Ald. Milele Coggs
The Pfister Hotel Names Nicole Acosta as Its Next Artist in Residence
Join The Pfister in welcoming Acosta during Spring Gallery Night MKE on April 21
Mar 24th, 2023 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
City of Milwaukee Announces Public Artist in Residence Personnel Selections
New Public Artist in Residence Will Develop Solutions to Help Address Reckless Driving in Milwaukee
Mar 15th, 2023 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development
The Bartolotta Restaurants Proudly Announces Three Internal General Manager Promotions
Award-winning restaurant and catering group celebrates new leadership at Harbor House, Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant, and Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club
Mar 15th, 2023 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
Florentine Opera Announces Music Director
Francesco Milioto
Mar 13th, 2023 by Florentine Opera Company
Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Announces Addition of Two New Team Members
Nick Barth and Heather Tice Join the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Staff
Mar 13th, 2023 by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Imagine MKE Names New Executive Director
Adam Braatz selected to lead advocacy efforts for arts and culture
Mar 7th, 2023 by Imagine MKE
