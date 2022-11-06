Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Supermoon Beer Company Opens Taproom

Supermoon Beer Company, a Bay View brewery known for its farmhouse-style beers, hosted an official grand opening for its taproom on Oct. 30. A steady stream of people passed through the taproom Friday evening, enjoying one of Supermoon’s eight draft beers, poured by owner Rob Brennan. Brennan said the opening came down to the wire, but has been successful so far. Marina Dimitrijevic, who has been supportive throughout the opening process, tapped the first beer at the 3 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, Brennan said. The brewery itself, located in a spruced-up, nearly 120-year-old grocery store building, 3145 S. Howell Ave., has been open since 2020, but the taproom opening was delayed due to the pandemic.

Read the full article

Riley’s Good Dogs Plans to Open Dining Room

Fans of Riley’s Good Dogs will soon have the opportunity to enjoy the restaurant’s traditional and plant-based hot dogs on-site for the first time ever. The hot dog-focused restaurant, best known for its grey and orange food truck, is planning to open a dining room at 720 N. Water St. Riley’s currently offers curbside pickup and delivery only from the location, which is also used as a base kitchen for the food truck. Co-owner Hank Stiehl told Urban Milwaukee that the new dining room would seat up to 25 people and could open as soon as late November, if all goes according to plan.

Read the full article

Confectionately Yours Opens New Cafe

The new business, Confectionately Yours Cafe, has been in the works since before the pandemic hit, said owner Adija Greer-Smith, who first started selling her dessert creations at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace in 2018. Before that, she had operated a commercial bakery out of her home for about a decade. “I think this will give us an opportunity to show the community another side of Confectionately Yours as a brand,” said Greer-Smith. The grab-and-go cafe is mostly designed for commuters on their way to and from work, Greer-Smith explained. The connected coworking space, though it may look inviting, is reserved for small-business entrepreneurs who are members of the African American Chamber of Commerce, which operates out of the same building. The cafe’s soft opening started Tuesday, Oct. 25 and will continue until the new year. Throughout the soft opening, the cafe will maintain limited hours and a limited menu.

Read the full article

Paper Table Adds Two New Food Vendors

At least two new vendors are expected to join the ranks of Paper Table food hall before the end of the year. The takeout and delivery-focused food hall would get its first taste of tacos from Taqueria Zapopan, a concept by Cesar Lopez and Cesar Herrera. Zapopan is a city in the Mexican State of Jalisco — the area credited as the birthplace of birria. Another restaurant, Dat Shyt Good, would be operated by Tichina Clementi. A license application for the restaurant does not indicate what kind of food will be featured on the menu, but notes that Clementi is an experienced caterer and personal chef. Both vendors have submitted permit applications for the food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St. with plans to open Dec. 1.

Read the full article

Council Suspends McGillicuddy’s For 10 Days

McGillicuddy’s, a bar and restaurant in the East Town neighborhood, will be closed from Nov. 30 until Dec. 9 as a result of a suspension administered by the Common Council. The council unanimously approved a 10-day suspension Tuesday morning, following a Licenses Committee hearing where nearby residents expressed distress at late-night noise levels and disturbances at the bar, located at 1135 N. Water St. “It is absurdly loud,” said Samuel Goedart, who lives on the 14th floor of a neighboring apartment building. “It is audible through the window, very clearly, and I can’t sleep because of it. It’s been basically ruining my life.” Goedart added that his principal concern is McGillicuddy’s outdoor speakers, which he said are responsible for the worst of the noise. He said he patronizes the bar on occasion, and has noticed that the indoor music is kept at a similar level to other bars.

Read the full article

City Pushes Downtown Bar to Drop ‘All You Can Drink’ Special

The days of bottomless drink specials may be over for Red, White and Blue, a downtown nightclub known for its party atmosphere. The self-described “Milwaukee’s party bar” has been open since 2016 at 1044 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and, until Tuesday morning, was one of the last remaining establishments to offer a recurring “all you can drink” or AYCD special. Following a hearing with the Common Council in which the bar narrowly avoided a 15-day suspension, RWB owner Jake Dehne will eliminate the Thursday night special, which offered customers with college ID an AYCD deal for $10. He had volunteered to do so in his testimony before the council. During an Oct. 18 License Committee meeting, committee members expressed concern over police reports from incidents that had occurred at RWB over the past year. Of five incidents that required police intervention, three coincided with the Thursday night special.

Read the full article

F Street Moving Into Former Electric Lime Space

Read the full article

Triskele’s Closes After 15 Years

Triskele’s, an upscale American restaurant located just south of the Walker’s Point neighborhood, has closed after 15 years, almost to the day — the restaurant first opened over Halloween weekend in 2007. The comfort food restaurant, known in its heyday for Tuesday night mussels, burgers and build-your-own mac and cheese, was located at 1801 S. 3rd St. The final day of service was on Saturday, Oct. 8. Co-owners Lynn Winter and JoLinda Klopp quietly announced the closure via Facebook, with a post advertising a sale of art, beer signs, vintage mirrors and other decor from the restaurant. “We are closed and selling the building,” said a comment from Triskele’s under the post. The owners also replied to another commenter, saying that Triskele’s is done, but they will keep customers updated on “where Jo is cooking next.”

Read the full article