City Bans ‘All You Can Drink’ Special At Downtown Bar

Those hazy days of bottomless drink specials appear to be over for Red, White and Blue, a downtown nightclub known for its party atmosphere.

The self-described “Milwaukee’s party bar” has been open since 2016 at 1044 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and, until Tuesday morning, was one of the last remaining establishments to offer a recurring “all you can drink” or AYCD special.

Following a hearing with the Common Council in which the bar narrowly avoided a 15-day suspension, RWB ownerwas ordered to eliminate the Thursday night special, which offered customers with college ID an AYCD deal for $10.

During an Oct. 18 License Committee meeting, committee members expressed concern over police reports from incidents that had occurred at RWB over the past year. Of five incidents that required police intervention, three coincided with the Thursday night special.

“Aren’t you kind of asking for problems by having such a permissive flow of alcohol on Thursday nights?” asked Alderman Scott Spiker at the Licenses Committee meeting.

“Thursdays are extremely competitive nights,” said Dehne, noting that most of his competitors offer $1 drink and $1 shot specials on Thursdays. He also clarified that its AYCD special does not signal an open bar and doesn’t include shots.

Several Milwaukee bars continue to run similar weekday specials. La Cage in Walker’s Point offers AYCD wristbands, which grants patrons unlimited rail drinks for $14. Brother’s Bar & Grill, Murphy’s Irish Pub and Caffrey’s Pub all previously ran an AYCD special, but have made modifications in previous years. Better known as Mug Night, the special entailed purchasing a $10 plastic cup that could be refilled indefinitely throughout the night.

The three establishments now charge $3 to $5 for the mug, with refills priced at $2 to $2.50.

Dehne appeared before the council at Tuesday’s meeting to object to the 15-day suspension.

“The reason I received this suspension was partially based on not liking old drink specials that I now have known to become an issue,” Dehne said. “I did not break any laws or rules and price competitively for the same weekday specials my competition does, which is $1 shots, $1 drinks and open bars…I even voiced under oath that I would change my drink specials upon hearing their concern but needed time to decide what they would be,” he added.

In response, Alderman Robert Bauman moved to amend RWB’s plan of operation to reflect the elimination of the AYCD special and proceed with a warning letter.

Dehne also owns The Lucky Clover, State Street Pizza Pub and Buckhead Saloon, which is located inside RWB.