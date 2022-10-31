F Street Moving Into Former Electric Lime Space

Will operate commercial kitchen for Noble Catering at former restaurant and nightclub.

It’s been nearly two months since Electric Lime Taqueria left its location on Milwaukee Street, taking its trademark green and pink decor and marquee along with it, but the building is soon to house new tenants.

F Street Hospitality would use the space as a commercial kitchen for its off-site catering operation, Noble Catering & Events. The business previously operated out of the former Bottle House 42 space, 1128 N. 9th St., adjacent to the Milwaukee Brewing Company production facility.

Following the sale of the facility to Pilot Project Brewing , F Street was in need of a new commercial kitchen to continue catering operations.

The new space, 730 N. Milwaukee St., would also be called Bottle House 42. F Street intends to begin operations Nov. 1, according to a license application.

The group is led by Scott Lurie, who owns several properties along Milwaukee Street, including the former Electric Lime space.

Kaelyn Cervero, vice president of F Street, said that the location is a temporary fix until the group is able to find a more permanent home for the catering business. F Street may eventually open a different business in the Milwaukee St. space.

“We may opt to do something with that building, but for right now, we don’t have any plans,” Cervero said.

As for the former tenants, Electric Lime has been silent on social media for nearly two months. The taqueria and nightclub closed Sept. 7, and is now in the process of relocating to a larger location at 811 N. Jefferson St., the former site of Mikey’s.

That building’s storefront windows overlook Cathedral Square Park, a view that matches up with a Electric Lime’s most recent Facebook post, a photo of the park, captioned “NEW ViEW.”

Before brown paper went up over the front windows, Electric Lime’s signboards, chairs and other items were visible inside the building on Jefferson Street. The space is now under construction. A license application has not yet been filed on behalf of the business.