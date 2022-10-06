New Cafe Enters Dubbel Dutch

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new cafe and cocktail lounge, Gülden Room, is now open at Dubbel Dutch hotel, 817-819 N. Marshall St. F Street Hospitality opened the new concept on the heels of former operator Space Time Coffee’s late September departure.

And while Space Time no longer occupies a physical space at the hotel, Gülden Room offers freshly-brewed coffee direct from the local roastery.

“We wanted to keep using them because they had kind of created a following in the area for that coffee, said Adam Miller, corporate executive chef for F Street Group, and a self-described “avid coffee drinker.”

“I drink it black and mostly cold brew, and I really like it,” he said of Space Time coffee.

The cafe operates as a coffee shop during the day, offering hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, tea, hot chocolate and a selection of pastries from Matilda’s bakehouse. At night it transforms.

Thursday through Saturday evenings, Gülden Room becomes a lounge, specializing in upscale cocktails featuring house-made syrups, gold flake garnishes, and wood-smoked old-fashioneds. The bar also serves Gulden Draak and other Belgian and Dutch products.

A decadent menu by Noble Catering & Events includes Japanese-inspired togarashi-spiced popcorn, sweet and savory charcuterie boards, a variety of toasts and rich, Belgium chocolate cake.

Most of the menu components are foods with longevity, said Miller. Items like cured meats, cheeses and house-pickled berries stay fresh, minimizing waste for the lounge, which is only open three days per week.

Down the line, the menu may expand. “It’s all cold food just for now until we kind of get off our feet and see what our business is actually like, as far as like staffing a full time staff there, Miller said. “But seems like it’s picking up already.”

As part of the changeover, the cafe space was outfitted with new furniture. Space Time’s high-top tables were relocated to the outer edges of the room, leaving space for clusters of luxe armchairs and bar seating. Gold-accented tables, light fixtures and decor complement the intricate, gold-patterned walls.

Guests can find additional seating on the patio or two other rooms which remain open to the public during cafe hours. A south-facing back room contains stacks of board games and, during the morning hours, is sun-drenched and warm — a contrast to the moodier ambience of the main cafe space.

When Miller first visited the cafe space, he said he was reminded of The Gold Room, a ballroom featured in the movie “The Shining.” Gülden Room features the same goldleaf walls as the fictional ballroom, but aims to be more warm and inviting, Miller said.

In August, the investment firm F Street Group purchased the Dubbel Dutch hotel from a partnership of developer Juli Kaufmann, general contractor Andy Braatz and architect Patrick Jones, as Urban Milwaukee reported. Scott Lurie is the founder of F Street.

F Street has experience operating a number of local establishments including Pizza Man and the recently-shuttered The Brown Bottle, but Gülden Room is the group’s first cafe. Another is planned for 2023.

As for Space Time, owner Adam Sterr continues to provide locally-roasted beans for the new cafe. His coffee is also available for purchase online and at Beans & Barley.

As of Oct. 3, the cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cocktail lounge is open Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

