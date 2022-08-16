The Brown Bottle Is Closed
First opened in the 1930s, the historic gastropub officially closed on August 13.
The Brown Bottle, the historic Schlitz Park tavern, is permanently closed, according to a Facebook post from the operation.
The gastropub, 221 W. Galena St., first opened as a tasting room for Schlitz Brewery in 1938. Its most recent owner, F Street Hospitality, managed the operation at the time of its closure.
Throughout its nearly 100 years in operation, the tavern has closed and reopened on several occasions, Urban Milwaukee previously reported.
The space was used as a tasting room from 1938 until 1982, when Schlitz Brewery was bought out by Stroh Brewing Company (now Pabst). It opened again with the addition of food from 1986 until 2004, when the concept underwent a name change and became Libiamo, an Italian restaurant. The Brown Bottle rose again when Libiamo closed in 2014, but later closed in 2019.
The gastropub made its last stand in 2021, reopening with a new menu under the management of F Street Hospitality, the group that owns The Pizza Man restaurants and Bottle House 42, among others.
While the restaurant is closed, an Alice in Wonderland-themed “immersive cocktail experience” will continue to operate in the same building.
The Brown Bottle space is part of the Joseph Schlitz Company Brewery Complex, now an office park. Another bar, The Tap Yard at Schlitz Park is located on the west side of the complex.
A representative of F Street Hospitality did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
One thought on “The Brown Bottle Is Closed”
That’s too bad. I remember going there with my dad and uncle after a tour of the brewery in the 1960s. Boy, did I hate the smell of the brewery back then!