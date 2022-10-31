Paper Table Adds Two New Food Vendors
East Town food hall will add tacos from Taqueria Zapopan and food from veteran caterer Tichina Clementi.
At least two new vendors are expected to join the ranks of Paper Table food hall before the end of the year.
The takeout and delivery-focused food hall would get its first taste of tacos from Taqueria Zapopan, a concept by Cesar Lopez and Cesar Herrera. Zapopan is a city in the Mexican State of Jalisco — the area credited as the birthplace of birria.
Both vendors have submitted permit applications for the food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St. with plans to open Dec. 1.
The owners of Taqueria Zapopan did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. Clementi declined to comment.
The downtown food hall has developed over the course of the past year and so far houses five restaurants, though the 5,700-square-foot building has space to add up to 20 additional vendors.
Blac Bistro, an Italian-Creole fusion concept, was the first to launch in early August. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night bites. Breakfast options include a Southern Grits breakfast skillet with shrimp, andouille sausage and sauteed peppers, plus a la carte items like eggs, bacon and pancakes. Other standout offerings include the Kentucky sandwich, seasoned fried chicken, caramel maple syrup and eggs atop two belgian waffles; Creole catfish dinner and a variety of seasonal flatbreads.
The restaurant also offers a meal prepping service, which allows customers to build their own take-home meals from a list of vegetables and sides. The service is $16 per meal and must be ordered three days ahead.
Two soul food restaurants, Po’Manz Food and Taste of Life Soul Food are also planned, along with Secret Hot Chicken, Poutine Stop, FreshWerks and the national franchise Wingstop.
While Paper Table is designed for online ordering and delivery, walk-up service is also an option. Orders can be carried out or enjoyed on-site. Seating is limited to about 10 window-facing chairs at the front of the food hall.
For more information or to place an order, visit the Paper Table website.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.