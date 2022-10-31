Paper Table Adds Two New Food Vendors

East Town food hall will add tacos from Taqueria Zapopan and food from veteran caterer Tichina Clementi.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

At least two new vendors are expected to join the ranks of Paper Table food hall before the end of the year.

The takeout and delivery-focused food hall would get its first taste of tacos from Taqueria Zapopan, a concept by Cesar Lopez and Cesar Herrera. Zapopan is a city in the Mexican State of Jalisco — the area credited as the birthplace of birria.

Another restaurant, Dat Shyt Good , would be operated by Tichina Clementi . A license application for the restaurant does not indicate what kind of food will be featured on the menu, but notes that Clementi is an experienced caterer and personal chef.

Both vendors have submitted permit applications for the food hall, 733-737 N. Milwaukee St. with plans to open Dec. 1.

The owners of Taqueria Zapopan did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. Clementi declined to comment.

The downtown food hall has developed over the course of the past year and so far houses five restaurants, though the 5,700-square-foot building has space to add up to 20 additional vendors.

Blac Bistro, an Italian-Creole fusion concept, was the first to launch in early August. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night bites. Breakfast options include a Southern Grits breakfast skillet with shrimp, andouille sausage and sauteed peppers, plus a la carte items like eggs, bacon and pancakes. Other standout offerings include the Kentucky sandwich, seasoned fried chicken, caramel maple syrup and eggs atop two belgian waffles; Creole catfish dinner and a variety of seasonal flatbreads.

The restaurant also offers a meal prepping service, which allows customers to build their own take-home meals from a list of vegetables and sides. The service is $16 per meal and must be ordered three days ahead.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The second restaurant to open was MilTex Kitchen , which had its grand opening ceremony in September. MilTex serves a variety of sandwiches, burgers, loaded fries, specialty egg rolls and soul food, with flavors inspired by popular Wisconsin and Texan dishes.

Two soul food restaurants, Po’Manz Food and Taste of Life Soul Food are also planned, along with Secret Hot Chicken, Poutine Stop, FreshWerks and the national franchise Wingstop.

While Paper Table is designed for online ordering and delivery, walk-up service is also an option. Orders can be carried out or enjoyed on-site. Seating is limited to about 10 window-facing chairs at the front of the food hall.

For more information or to place an order, visit the Paper Table website.