Triskele’s Closes After 15 Years

The southside comfort food restaurant had its last day of service on Oct. 8.

Triskele’s, an upscale American restaurant located just south of the Walker’s Point neighborhood, has closed after 15 years, almost to the day — the restaurant first opened over Halloween weekend in 2007.

The comfort food restaurant, known in its heyday for Tuesday night mussels, burgers and build-your-own mac and cheese, was located at 1801 S. 3rd St. The final day of service was on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Co-ownersandquietly announced the closure via Facebook, with a post advertising a sale of art, beer signs, vintage mirrors and other decor from the restaurant.

“We are closed and selling the building,” said a comment from Triskele’s under the post. The owners also replied to another commenter, saying that Triskele’s is done, but they will keep customers updated on “where Jo is cooking next.”

On her own account, Winter shared a collection of photos from previous years at the restaurant and said, “Today we serve our last dish. We hope we at least helped to create even a portion of the great times for folks as we had here.”

Winter and Klopp listed the Triskele’s building and its surrounding property for sale in May, but continued to offer online ordering for takeout throughout the restaurant’s final stretch. The 1,540-square-foot restaurant sits on a 3,400-square-foot lot in the near southside neighborhood.

As Triskele’s exits, a new business is already in the process of setting up in the former restaurant building. La Pina , a project by traveling bartender and tequila enthusiast, is slated for the space, according to a license application. Todd is also a veteran of SURG Restaurant Group and manager of the hospitality company Nicholsworth Group, as well as previous general manager at now-closed Mikey’s

The Triskele’s property, marketed as a turnkey operation, was originally priced at $349,000, but that recently dropped down to $295,000, according to an online listing. The license application notes that Todd paid $245,000 for the business.

The restaurant and late-night bar expects to generate 80% of its revenue from alcohol, with 20% from food sales, according to the license application.

City records do not indicate any plans for construction or remodeling.

Proposed hours for La Pina would be Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m.

Neither Triskele’s owners nor Todd could be reached for comment by the time of publication.