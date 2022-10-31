Triskele’s Closes After 15 Years
The southside comfort food restaurant had its last day of service on Oct. 8.
Triskele’s, an upscale American restaurant located just south of the Walker’s Point neighborhood, has closed after 15 years, almost to the day — the restaurant first opened over Halloween weekend in 2007.
The comfort food restaurant, known in its heyday for Tuesday night mussels, burgers and build-your-own mac and cheese, was located at 1801 S. 3rd St. The final day of service was on Saturday, Oct. 8.
“We are closed and selling the building,” said a comment from Triskele’s under the post. The owners also replied to another commenter, saying that Triskele’s is done, but they will keep customers updated on “where Jo is cooking next.”
On her own account, Winter shared a collection of photos from previous years at the restaurant and said, “Today we serve our last dish. We hope we at least helped to create even a portion of the great times for folks as we had here.”
Winter and Klopp listed the Triskele’s building and its surrounding property for sale in May, but continued to offer online ordering for takeout throughout the restaurant’s final stretch. The 1,540-square-foot restaurant sits on a 3,400-square-foot lot in the near southside neighborhood.
The Triskele’s property, marketed as a turnkey operation, was originally priced at $349,000, but that recently dropped down to $295,000, according to an online listing. The license application notes that Todd paid $245,000 for the business.
City records do not indicate any plans for construction or remodeling.
Neither Triskele’s owners nor Todd could be reached for comment by the time of publication.
