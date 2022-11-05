New Faces in New Places
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
UScellular Announces Winners of First Annual Hispanic Heritage Art Contest
1st place – Lily Carter Lewis
Oct 27th, 2022 by UScellular
Nepherterra Estrada Best named Vice President of integrated communications at CMRignite
Milwaukee native brings more than 20 years of strategic public relations experience to Wisconsin’s leading multicultural communications agency
Oct 26th, 2022 by CMRignite
Halling & Cayo Adds Two Experienced Environmental Lawyers and Litigators to Team
Ted Warpinski and Andy Skwierawski are transitioning their practice from Davis & Kuelthau, s.c., to Halling & Cayo, S.C.
Oct 26th, 2022 by Halling & Cayo
Marquette VP of university relations, general counsel named to Menomonee Valley Partners board of directors
MILWAUKEE — Paul Jones, vice president for university relations and general counsel at Marquette University, has been named to the board of directors for the Menomonee Valley Partners, Inc.
Oct 25th, 2022 by Marquette University
Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education Announces 2022 Administrator of the Year Award
Lynn Anders is an Environmental Education Manager at the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee.
Oct 25th, 2022 by Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education
Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education Announces 2022 Eco-Justice Award
Lisa Neeb is the Green and Healthy Schools Project Manager for Reflo.
Oct 25th, 2022 by Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education
Joe Barker Named President of Petroleum Equipment Inc.
Fourth generation of family leadership takes over at 90-year-old Milwaukee company
Oct 24th, 2022 by Petroleum Equipment Inc.
VRC Engineered Solutions Names New CEO
VRC Engineered Solutions would like to announce that Christopher Fillmore has been appointed the new CEO of the company.
Oct 24th, 2022 by VRC Engineered Solutions
Next Act Theatre Hires Cody Estle as New Artistic Director
Chicago Artistic Director to Join Next Act Theatre in December 2022
Oct 24th, 2022 by Next Act Theatre
Cara Tolliver Joins WILL Team
Tolliver will assist WILL’s litigation department as new hire for Associate Counsel
Oct 14th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
Marquette vice president for human resources named to Menomonee River Valley BID #26 board
Claudia Paetsch has been named to the Menomonee River Valley Business Improvement District #26 Board.
Oct 12th, 2022 by Marquette University
Marquette University biomedical engineering professor receives $3.34 million R01 grant to study improved mobility for those with multiple sclerosis
Dr. Brian Schmit has received a $3.34 million R01 research grant from the National Institutes of Health
Oct 11th, 2022 by Marquette University
VISIT Milwaukee Welcomes New Marketing and Communications Staff
VISIT Milwaukee is proud to announce we have hired Ian Thompson, Amira Ennis, and Hallie Hayes in the Marketing and Communications Department.
Oct 6th, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee
Marquette University Board of Trustees elects three new members
The new trustees are Harvey J. Anderson II, retired strategic advisor for HP Inc.; Nicole Michaels, EY global insurance business transformation leader; and James Ryan, president and CEO of global software company Flexera.
Oct 5th, 2022 by Marquette University
The Trade Milwaukee, An Autograph Collection Hotel Coming to Deer District, Welcomes New Team Members
Highly-anticipated hotel continues to build team ahead of 2023 opening
Oct 5th, 2022 by NCG Hospitality
Marquette’s 707 Hub leader named to AITF’s Anchor Fellows Program
Kelsey Otero has been named to the Anchor Fellows Program with the Anchor Institutions Task Force (AITF), an action-oriented learning community.
Oct 3rd, 2022 by Marquette University
