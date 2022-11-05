Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Nov 5th, 2022 12:40 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Representative Andraca named MMAC ‘Champion of Commerce’

Oct 31st, 2022 by State Rep. Deb Andraca

UScellular Announces Winners of First Annual Hispanic Heritage Art Contest

1st place – Lily Carter Lewis

Oct 27th, 2022 by UScellular

Nepherterra Estrada Best named Vice President of integrated communications at CMRignite

Milwaukee native brings more than 20 years of strategic public relations experience to Wisconsin’s leading multicultural communications agency

Oct 26th, 2022 by CMRignite

Halling & Cayo Adds Two Experienced Environmental Lawyers and Litigators to Team

Ted Warpinski and Andy Skwierawski are transitioning their practice from Davis & Kuelthau, s.c., to Halling & Cayo, S.C.

Oct 26th, 2022 by Halling & Cayo

Marquette VP of university relations, general counsel named to Menomonee Valley Partners board of directors

MILWAUKEE — Paul Jones, vice president for university relations and general counsel at Marquette University, has been named to the board of directors for the Menomonee Valley Partners, Inc.

Oct 25th, 2022 by Marquette University

Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education Announces 2022 Administrator of the Year Award

Lynn Anders is an Environmental Education Manager at the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee.

Oct 25th, 2022 by Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education

Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education Announces 2022 Eco-Justice Award

Lisa Neeb is the Green and Healthy Schools Project Manager for Reflo.

Oct 25th, 2022 by Wisconsin Association for Environmental Education

Joe Barker Named President of Petroleum Equipment Inc.

Fourth generation of family leadership takes over at 90-year-old Milwaukee company

Oct 24th, 2022 by Petroleum Equipment Inc.

Supervisor Burgelis Appointed to Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. Board of Directors

Oct 24th, 2022 by Sup. Peter Burgelis

VRC Engineered Solutions Names New CEO

VRC Engineered Solutions would like to announce that Christopher Fillmore has been appointed the new CEO of the company.

Oct 24th, 2022 by VRC Engineered Solutions

Next Act Theatre Hires Cody Estle as New Artistic Director

Chicago Artistic Director to Join Next Act Theatre in December 2022

Oct 24th, 2022 by Next Act Theatre

Gov. Evers Appoints Hannah Schuchart as Oconto County District Attorney

Oct 19th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Anthony Nehls to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court

Oct 14th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Cara Tolliver Joins WILL Team

Tolliver will assist WILL’s litigation department as new hire for Associate Counsel

Oct 14th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Marquette vice president for human resources named to Menomonee River Valley BID #26 board

Claudia Paetsch has been named to the Menomonee River Valley Business Improvement District #26 Board.

Oct 12th, 2022 by Marquette University

Marquette University biomedical engineering professor receives $3.34 million R01 grant to study improved mobility for those with multiple sclerosis

Dr. Brian Schmit has received a $3.34 million R01 research grant from the National Institutes of Health

Oct 11th, 2022 by Marquette University

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Welcomes Attorney Samantha S. Bailey to Their Civil Litigation Group

Oct 11th, 2022 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

VISIT Milwaukee Welcomes New Marketing and Communications Staff

VISIT Milwaukee is proud to announce we have hired Ian Thompson, Amira Ennis, and Hallie Hayes in the Marketing and Communications Department.

Oct 6th, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee

Marquette University Board of Trustees elects three new members

The new trustees are Harvey J. Anderson II, retired strategic advisor for HP Inc.; Nicole Michaels, EY global insurance business transformation leader; and James Ryan, president and CEO of global software company Flexera.

Oct 5th, 2022 by Marquette University

Wisconsin Public Radio Welcomes Three Journalism Fellows

Oct 5th, 2022 by Wisconsin Public Radio

The Trade Milwaukee, An Autograph Collection Hotel Coming to Deer District, Welcomes New Team Members

Highly-anticipated hotel continues to build team ahead of 2023 opening

Oct 5th, 2022 by NCG Hospitality

Marquette’s 707 Hub leader named to AITF’s Anchor Fellows Program

Kelsey Otero has been named to the Anchor Fellows Program with the Anchor Institutions Task Force (AITF), an action-oriented learning community.

Oct 3rd, 2022 by Marquette University

Mary Murphy Edwards named Wisconsin Commissioner of Unarmed Combat Sports by the Department of Safety and Professional Services

Oct 3rd, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services

