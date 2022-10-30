Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 30th, 2022 07:00 am

Plats and Parcels: Bucks Guard Sells Brewers Hill Property

1. Plats and Parcels: Bucks Guard Sells Brewers Hill Property

Pat Connaughton’s company gets cold feet. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Oct 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Fiserv Moving Headquarters, More Than 750 Employees Downtown

2. Fiserv Moving Headquarters, More Than 750 Employees Downtown

Brookfield-based financial technology company with 44,000 employees moving HQ to former Boston Store building.

Oct 27th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Economists Call Michels’ Flat Tax ‘Disastrous’

3. Economists Call Michels’ Flat Tax ‘Disastrous’

Dozens of economists and researchers sign letter opposing tax plan.

Oct 26th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Whither Harley-Davidson’s Headquarters?

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Whither Harley-Davidson’s Headquarters?

Motorcycle manufacturer will repurpose complex – but how?- amidst growing trend of remote workers.

Oct 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

National Geographic Names Milwaukee A Top World City

5. National Geographic Names Milwaukee A Top World City

City one of only five in U.S. to make magazine’s list of top 25 global destinations.

Oct 26th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Did Crowley Fire Medical Examiner?

6. MKE County: Did Crowley Fire Medical Examiner?

Former Medical Examiner Brian Peterson says he was forced out by the county executive.

Oct 28th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

7. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: Lake Park Bridge Open For First Time In 6 Years

8. MKE County: Lake Park Bridge Open For First Time In 6 Years

Pedestrians can once again cross the historic foot bridge in Lake Park.

Oct 29th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Prosecutors To Conclude Their Case in Darrell Brooks Trial Wednesday

9. Prosecutors To Conclude Their Case in Darrell Brooks Trial Wednesday

Brooks, who is representing himself, will begin his defense the same day.

Oct 18th, 2022 by Evan Casey

Darrell Brooks Jr. Begins Defense in Waukesha Christmas Parade Killings Trial

10. Darrell Brooks Jr. Begins Defense in Waukesha Christmas Parade Killings Trial

Facing 76 criminal offenses and representing himself, Brooks gives opening statement.

Oct 20th, 2022 by Evan Casey

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Supervisor Taylor Fights Back Against Comrades Socialist Agenda

1. Supervisor Taylor Fights Back Against Comrades Socialist Agenda

 

Oct 27th, 2022 by Sup. Steve F. Taylor

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Milwaukee PBS Celebrates 65th Anniversary

3. Milwaukee PBS Celebrates 65th Anniversary

October 28, 1957 to October 28, 2022 – 65 Years of Public Service

Oct 25th, 2022 by Milwaukee PBS

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

4. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

License revoked for Milwaukee Motor Vehicle Dealer

5. License revoked for Milwaukee Motor Vehicle Dealer

 

Oct 27th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town Set for American Family Field on Saturday, June 3

6. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town Set for American Family Field on Saturday, June 3

Pre-Sales Begin This Wednesday With Tickets On Sale to the Public on Friday, Nov. 4

Oct 24th, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers

Sober Industry Night Hangs with Craft Mocktails

7. Sober Industry Night Hangs with Craft Mocktails

Slide into the end of October with a ghostly sober time with other freaks & geeks in a bar, but not full of the bar.

Oct 22nd, 2022 by Push MKE

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to a Homicide

8. Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to a Homicide

 

Oct 24th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

The Sugar Maple To Host A Studio Ghibli Pop-Up & Art Show

9. The Sugar Maple To Host A Studio Ghibli Pop-Up & Art Show

The Sugar Maple will undergo a head-to-toe transformation.

Sep 9th, 2022 by Sugar Maple

Wisconsin Native Vote hosts Milwaukee mural unveiling to encourage healing and get out the vote

10. Wisconsin Native Vote hosts Milwaukee mural unveiling to encourage healing and get out the vote

 

Oct 21st, 2022 by Wisconsin Conservation Voices

