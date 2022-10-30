The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Plats and Parcels: Bucks Guard Sells Brewers Hill Property
Pat Connaughton’s company gets cold feet. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Oct 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Fiserv Moving Headquarters, More Than 750 Employees Downtown
Brookfield-based financial technology company with 44,000 employees moving HQ to former Boston Store building.
Oct 27th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Economists Call Michels’ Flat Tax ‘Disastrous’
Dozens of economists and researchers sign letter opposing tax plan.
Oct 26th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Whither Harley-Davidson’s Headquarters?
Motorcycle manufacturer will repurpose complex – but how?- amidst growing trend of remote workers.
Oct 24th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. National Geographic Names Milwaukee A Top World City
City one of only five in U.S. to make magazine’s list of top 25 global destinations.
Oct 26th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
6. MKE County: Did Crowley Fire Medical Examiner?
Former Medical Examiner Brian Peterson says he was forced out by the county executive.
Oct 28th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
7. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
8. MKE County: Lake Park Bridge Open For First Time In 6 Years
Pedestrians can once again cross the historic foot bridge in Lake Park.
Oct 29th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
9. Prosecutors To Conclude Their Case in Darrell Brooks Trial Wednesday
Brooks, who is representing himself, will begin his defense the same day.
Oct 18th, 2022 by Evan Casey
10. Darrell Brooks Jr. Begins Defense in Waukesha Christmas Parade Killings Trial
Facing 76 criminal offenses and representing himself, Brooks gives opening statement.
Oct 20th, 2022 by Evan Casey
Press Releases
1. Supervisor Taylor Fights Back Against Comrades Socialist Agenda
Oct 27th, 2022 by Sup. Steve F. Taylor
2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
3. Milwaukee PBS Celebrates 65th Anniversary
October 28, 1957 to October 28, 2022 – 65 Years of Public Service
Oct 25th, 2022 by Milwaukee PBS
5. License revoked for Milwaukee Motor Vehicle Dealer
Oct 27th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
6. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town Set for American Family Field on Saturday, June 3
Pre-Sales Begin This Wednesday With Tickets On Sale to the Public on Friday, Nov. 4
Oct 24th, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers
7. Sober Industry Night Hangs with Craft Mocktails
Slide into the end of October with a ghostly sober time with other freaks & geeks in a bar, but not full of the bar.
Oct 22nd, 2022 by Push MKE
8. Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to a Homicide
Oct 24th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department
9. The Sugar Maple To Host A Studio Ghibli Pop-Up & Art Show
The Sugar Maple will undergo a head-to-toe transformation.
Sep 9th, 2022 by Sugar Maple
