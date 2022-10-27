Fiserv Moving Headquarters Downtown
Brookfield-based financial technology company with 44,000 employees moving HQ to former Boston Store building.
Fiserv, the Brookfield-based financial technology services company, will move its headquarters to downtown Milwaukee.
As part of a $40 million investment, the company will lease 160,000 square feet in the HUB640 building, 640 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. The former Boston Store Building is located along the resurgent W. Wisconsin Ave. and a Kohl’s department store was announced in July for its first floor. A state subsidy agreement is contingent on Fiserv adding 250 jobs, but the total number of jobs coming Downtown could be much higher.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation must still approve the agreement. “Fiserv is precisely the type of innovation-driven company we want and can well support in our state. The company’s decision to expand here says volumes about our talented and plentiful tech workforce known for its next-level skills, nimbleness and work ethic. I am grateful to Mr. Bisignano and the entire Fiserv team for the company’s investment in Wisconsin,” said Governor Tony Evers in a statement.
In 2017 the Fortune 500 company confirmed it was considering multiple sites in Milwaukee, but never moved. In 2019 it acquired First Data Corporation for $22 billion and set about restructuring or closing several dozen of its offices spread across the country. It now reports approximately 44,000 employees, with major offices in Brookfield, suburban New Jersey, Georgia, Nebraska, Florida and an executive office in New York City. Wisconsin, in 2017, awarded Fiserv up to $10 million in tax credits to maintain its headquarters in state.
“Milwaukee is an ideal location for Fiserv’s global headquarters, which will be a prominent showcase and physical manifestation of the company’s brand experience, and Fiserv will add significantly to the positive energy in the center of our city,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “This is what the power of partnerships is all about. I welcome Fiserv and the hundreds of employees coming to Westown.”
The company’s announcement is just the latest major move for the neighborhood. To the southwest, Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool is redeveloping a vacant office building, bringing with it hundreds of jobs. A $456 million expansion of the Wisconsin Center is underway to the northwest. To the northeast, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra anchors the $90 million Bradley Symphony Center project. Directly east of HUB640, the former Grand Avenue Mall was successfully redeveloped into an office-focused complex with 3rd Street Market Hall on the first floor. The East-West Bus Rapid Transit line is slated to begin service on Wisconsin Avenue next year, with a planned north-south streetcar extension slated to eventually run down N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Fiserv, in July, was reported to be “seriously considering” the HUB640 building. It retained Bill Bonifas of CBRE to help with its search.
A representative of Fiserv did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the company’s continued presence in Brookfield or the total number of employees planned for the downtown office. A WEDC representative declined further comment.
The eight-story Boston Store Building was acquired by Chicago-based North Wells Capital in 2017 and fully redeveloped as HUB640 following the department store chain’s 2018 bankruptcy and subsequent liquidation. North Wells planned to strategically redevelop the former Boston Store Building, but that work was expedited when Bon-Ton went from downsizing to liquidation. In 2021, the company gutted and rehabbed each of the former Bon-Ton floors. The approximately 232,000 square feet of space on the upper floors, including the former second level of the Boston Store, are now designed to house office tenants, while the 66,125-square-foot first floor is reserved for commercial tenants. New common spaces were developed and a portion of the parking structure was converted to a rooftop deck. Working with Founders 3, North Wells successfully attracted North Shore Healthcare, Eight Eleven Group and Abacus Architects to the building. Engberg Anderson Architects and Kelly Construction & Design led the design and construction on the redevelopment.
HUB640 Redevelopment Photos
Aerial Photos
Former Boston Store
This is a developing story and will be updated
2 thoughts on “Fiserv Moving Headquarters Downtown”
“…a portion of the parking structure was converted to a rooftop deck.”
I believe this refers to the roof of the former Boston Store loading dock, which is now used for parking. It is not referring to the parking structure on the south portion of the block between Phillips and 5th. That entire block (bounded by Wisconsin, Michigan, Phillips, and 5th) easily qualifies as the biggest eyesore in that area.
Wow, wow, WOW! Huge f-ing deal and an early Christmas present for downtown and all of MIlwaukee!
Seriously, this is an answer to one of my daily prayers and clearly the result of all of the work done in recent years to reinvent downtown’s “donut hole” in Kilbourntown west of the river. And, even though it will be at HUB640, it bodes well for 310W (formerly Reuss Federal Plaza) and the empty lot on 4th and Wisconsin.
Can 25%-30% of the projected 780 Fiserv employees be persuaded to live downtown, too? Might some of them forgo the cafeteria-style food service being planned for Fiserv employees on occasion and head down to 3rd Street Market Hall?
Whoopee!