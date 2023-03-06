HUB640 Owner Buys Parking Structure For Fiserv
$6.3 million purchase will assure parking for Fiserv headquarters move to Downtown.
Fiserv’s proposed move from Brookfield to Downtown has resulted in a Westown parking structure changing hands.
North Wells Capital purchased the eight-level, 712-space structure at 615 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. for $6.25 million according to state real estate transfer records posted Friday.
It was revealed during the city subsidy approval process that Chicago-based North Wells was pursuing the purchase of the parking structure from an affiliate of Zilber Property Group. Fiserv is expected to spend $37 million on its office buildout, which includes new, private elevators and a host of other improvements. The company will lease the third, fourth and fifth floors of the eight-story building. A handful of other office tenants are located in the building.
According to city assessment records, the structure was constructed in 1967. It replaced a smaller structure once located on a portion of the site. A 1955 city downtown parking plan encouraged a larger structure to be built on the site. But before that 1955 vision came to reality, Boston Store and a Pittsburgh developer publicly floated the idea for a 28-story parking structure and apartment building with a medical center and rooftop pool. The tower plan fell apart for a lack of financing.
In 2012, Zilber paid an affiliate of WisPark $2.65 million for the structure. It was most recently operated by Interstate Parking Partners. Boston Store’s ownership ended in 2001 when its then-parent Saks Incorporated (still listed in property records as prior parent P.A. Bergner & Co.) sold the structure for $3 million to WisPark.
For additional details on Fiserv’s relocation, including a number of nearby public improvements the city plans to make with increased property tax revenue, see our prior coverage.
A North Wells representative did not respond to a request for comment on the acquisition by the time of publication.
Photos
