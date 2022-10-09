The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. MKE County: State Awards $4.4 Million for Oak Leaf Trail Projects
Projects include a new connection, trail flooding mitigation and trail modernization.
Oct 6th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
2. Falcon Bowl Reopening Under New Ownership
New operator still under wraps, will be unveiled soon.
Oct 3rd, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Rules Northridge Mall Must Be Demolished
Ruling is a win for city, but issues remain with demolishing building.
Oct 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Loses Again In Bid To Prevent Columbia Hospital Demolition
All of the windows now gone from the building while city seeks appeals court ruling.
Oct 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Boo Boo’s Sandwich Shop Closed
The Walker’s Point sandwich business is seeking a new location.
Sep 30th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Zizzo Opens New HQ In Historic Building
Marketing firm sits on the dividing line between Third Ward and Walker’s Point with space that mixes fun with work.
Oct 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Wisconsin Supreme Court To Take Up Case On Ivermectin
Waukesha resident sought judge’s order for Advocate Aurora to use drug to treat his uncle.
Oct 1st, 2022 by Erik Gunn
8. Sen. Ron Johnson Attacks Milwaukee Elections
While calling for an end to “division and anger,” Johnson levies attack on Milwaukee’s vote counting
Oct 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Water Street Brewery Will Reopen as “The Brewery”
Reimagined brewpub will have new name, look and no servers.
Oct 7th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
10. Plats and Parcels: Former Blatz Brewing Building Sold
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Oct 2nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Press Releases
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. Marquette University Board of Trustees elects three new members
Oct 5th, 2022 by Marquette University
3. Elizabeth Siegel Appointed Chief Curator of Milwaukee Art Museum
André Allaire to become Chief Development Officer
Sep 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee Art Museum
9. Gov. Evers Announces More Than $235 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Over Next Four Years
Funding will support more than 150 transportation projects across Wisconsin
Oct 3rd, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald Issues Statement on Partisan Funding Bill
Sep 30th, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
