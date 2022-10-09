Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 9th, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

MKE County: State Awards $4.4 Million for Oak Leaf Trail Projects

1. MKE County: State Awards $4.4 Million for Oak Leaf Trail Projects

Projects include a new connection, trail flooding mitigation and trail modernization.

Oct 6th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Falcon Bowl Reopening Under New Ownership

2. Falcon Bowl Reopening Under New Ownership

New operator still under wraps, will be unveiled soon.

Oct 3rd, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Rules Northridge Mall Must Be Demolished

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Judge Rules Northridge Mall Must Be Demolished

Ruling is a win for city, but issues remain with demolishing building.

Oct 3rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Loses Again In Bid To Prevent Columbia Hospital Demolition

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Loses Again In Bid To Prevent Columbia Hospital Demolition

All of the windows now gone from the building while city seeks appeals court ruling.

Oct 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Boo Boo’s Sandwich Shop Closed

5. Boo Boo’s Sandwich Shop Closed

The Walker’s Point sandwich business is seeking a new location.

Sep 30th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Zizzo Opens New HQ In Historic Building

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Zizzo Opens New HQ In Historic Building

Marketing firm sits on the dividing line between Third Ward and Walker’s Point with space that mixes fun with work.

Oct 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin Supreme Court To Take Up Case On Ivermectin

7. Wisconsin Supreme Court To Take Up Case On Ivermectin

Waukesha resident sought judge’s order for Advocate Aurora to use drug to treat his uncle.

Oct 1st, 2022 by Erik Gunn

Sen. Ron Johnson Attacks Milwaukee Elections

8. Sen. Ron Johnson Attacks Milwaukee Elections

While calling for an end to “division and anger,” Johnson levies attack on Milwaukee’s vote counting

Oct 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Water Street Brewery Will Reopen as “The Brewery”

9. Water Street Brewery Will Reopen as “The Brewery”

Reimagined brewpub will have new name, look and no servers.

Oct 7th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: Former Blatz Brewing Building Sold

10. Plats and Parcels: Former Blatz Brewing Building Sold

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Oct 2nd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Marquette University Board of Trustees elects three new members

2. Marquette University Board of Trustees elects three new members

 

Oct 5th, 2022 by Marquette University

Elizabeth Siegel Appointed Chief Curator of Milwaukee Art Museum

3. Elizabeth Siegel Appointed Chief Curator of Milwaukee Art Museum

André Allaire to become Chief Development Officer

Sep 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee Art Museum

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

4. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

MPD and the City of Milwaukee Launches the Safe Place Program

5. MPD and the City of Milwaukee Launches the Safe Place Program

 

Oct 3rd, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

6. Wisconsin Legislative Democrats Introduce Hazard Pay for Frontline Workers

 

Mar 3rd, 2022 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

Supervisor Burgelis Calls on Landmark Committee to Designate Black Nite Uprising Site

7. Supervisor Burgelis Calls on Landmark Committee to Designate Black Nite Uprising Site

 

Oct 4th, 2022 by Sup. Peter Burgelis

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

8. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Gov. Evers Announces More Than $235 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Over Next Four Years

9. Gov. Evers Announces More Than $235 Million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Over Next Four Years

Funding will support more than 150 transportation projects across Wisconsin

Oct 3rd, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald Issues Statement on Partisan Funding Bill

10. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald Issues Statement on Partisan Funding Bill

 

Sep 30th, 2022 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us