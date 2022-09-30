Sophie Bolich

Boo Boo’s Sandwich Shop Closed

The Walker's Point sandwich business is seeking a new location.

By - Sep 30th, 2022 01:50 pm
Boo Boo's sandwich shop. Photo taken Sept. 30, 2022 by Sophie Bolich.

Boo Boo’s sandwich shop in Walker’s Point is closed, a month after its sister business Soup Bros closed.

A representative of Boo Boo’s confirmed Friday morning that the restaurant is seeking a new location and urged customers to check the Facebook page for updates.

The restaurant opened at 405 S. 2nd St. in 2017 as a sister establishment to Soup Bros, which closed in August after 23 years in business.

Owner Richard Regner grew up in Whitefish Bay and went on to graduate from the Culinary Institute of America. He worked at various restaurants in New York before returning to Wisconsin and opening his own.

The food dealers license for Boo Boo’s was renewed July 19.

Boo Boo’s offered a variety of hot and cold sandwiches. The Milly Philly, a riff on the classic cheesesteak sandwich, was a popular pick, as well as K Jon Chicken, which included chicken, provolone, cucumber, onion, sweet peppers and tzatziki sauce.

When Soup Bros closed earlier this summer, the sandwich shop announced it would continue to offer some of the former restaurant’s most popular soups, including red pepper bisque and cheddar and Bermuda onion soup.

The building that contained both Boo Boo’s and Soup Bros is owned by Carol Rubitsky, owner of Caroline’s Jazz Club, which is located between the spaces the two businesses occupied.

The closure is somewhat abrupt, considering a commercial alteration permit was issued to the restaurant in July. The proposed alterations would replace and repair various elements of the “patio enclosure” that houses Boo Boo’s, according to city records. New aluminum storefront windows, doors, vinyl sliding windows, a new roof and other improvements were planned, as well as a new concrete stoop and ramp to be placed at the entrance to the restaurant.

Regner did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

