A vestige of Milwaukee’s brewing history is under new ownership. And somehow it’s connected to a California almond orchard and an heir to the Schlitz fortune.

The Blatz Wash House, an office building created from one of the remaining Blatz Brewing buildings, was sold for $4 million to a California-based investment group. The group, Grand Central Farms, includes California and Wisconsin investors who recently sold a California orchard and are seeking to defer capital gains taxes.

“What they’re drawn to is the Cream City brick, creative office type that this asset is,” said Colliers International vice presidentto in early September . The three-story, 45,392-square-foot building was first built in 1891.

The sale comes as a longtime tenant’s leasing is expiring. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is relocating its offices to its Bradley Symphony Center in Westown. The relocation, coupled with existing vacancies, will leave 28,000 square feet of space available in the building, 1101 N. Market St. Remaining tenants include Rent College Pads, Securus Data Centers and Data Chart Systems according to a Colliers listing document. The structure is located at the western edge of the former Blatz campus, near N. Water St. Much of the former campus is now occupied by the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

In an ironic twist, the largest donor to the symphony project is the same individual who created the Wash House office space.

The structure was first redeveloped in 1985 by a partnership led by architect and philanthropist David Uihlein, who can trace his family’s fortunes to one-time Blatz competitor Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company. According to a newspaper account of the ribbon cutting, then-mayor Henry Maier publicly pushed for the future Bradley Center to be located Downtown. Largely funded as a gift from Uihlein’s mother Jane Bradley Petit, the preferred site at the time was adjacent to County Stadium (where American Family Field stands today). But city officials won out and the arena was constructed in Westown.

Uihlein, in 1986, was planning a new, companion building for the Wash House immediately to its north. But those historically-styled plans never advanced to construction, with the site sitting largely vacant until what is now known as Grohmann Tower was constructed in 2008.

Samaritan Health Plan, later part of Aurora Health, was the initial anchor tenant in the Wash House office building. The building’s name refers to its one-time use as a place to wash kegs, bottles and other brewing equipment.

The structure was renovated in 2013. It explains 35 underground parking spaces and approximately a dozen surface spaces.

The property was sold by long-time owner Franklin-based SSG Property Holdings. The property is assessed for $4.47 million.

