Marketing firm sits on the dividing line between Third Ward and Walker's Point with space that mixes fun with work.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Zizzo Group founder Anne Zizzo and her “dream team” celebrated the completion of the marketing and advertising firm’s new headquarters Thursday morning.

She opted to skip the conventional ribbon cutting in favor of a toast of new Zizzo-branded bourbon from Central Standard Craft Distillery. Drawing a page from the era of Mad Men, Zizzo, her employees, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Common Council President Jose G. Perez, architect Matt Rinka and other contractors hoisted a glass at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday before touring the redeveloped two-story, 12,200-square-foot building at 131-141 S. 1st St. in Walker’s Point.

Zizzo called the project “an honor, privilege and a heck of a lot of fun.” Johnson and Perez praised Zizzo’s commitment to the city and Rinka said his firm was happy to deliver a project with a “wow” factor.

The new space, home to Zizzo’s 25 employees, reflects the pandemic-induced move to a hybrid work environment said Rinka. He said employees within the space need to be able to go seamlessly between working at home and at the office.

An emphasis was placed on collaboration said Zizzo, both between employees and with clients. “We are already seeing ourselves work differently,” she said while showing off the rooftop deck nestled into the complex’s second floor.

Much of that collaboration is intended to happen on the building’s first floor, where a video conferencing setup and large touchscreen monitor are surrounded by a variety of seating choices. Zizzo said the lounge-style space is designed to encourage equal collaboration between in-person or virtual participants.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The vision isn’t for an office where people spend their day video conferencing though. Zizzo hopes she’s created an office space that is so desirable that even clients will want to come work there. Gone are cubicles in favor of flexible, open spaces. Historic elements of the 167-year-old building are left exposed, including a working freight elevator, wood flooring and columns. Adjoining the rooftop deck is a kitchen and dining space, with sliding, sound-dampening doors designed to mimic the building’s historic architecture.

Also encouraging clients to visit will be the firm’s White House Club bourbon. The name is a nod to a whiskey once made in the building, as well as the fact that a portion of the building was once a speakeasy.

While giving a tour, Zizzo pauses to watch an Amtrak Hiawatha Service train pass just behind the building. It’s one of the features she said that creates an urban ambiance even the firm’s Historic Third Ward office couldn’t match.

A commercial space remains available for lease on the front of the first floor. “I have had a lot of inquiries,” said Zizzo. But she said she’s holding out for the right tenant, be it a restaurant, event space or office user. She’s said she’s also not rushing to sell the firm’s Third Ward office condominium at 318 E. Chicago St. “Doing the right thing takes commitment.”

The Walker’s Point building, which sits at the corner of S. 1st St. and W. Seeboth St., was built in 1855 in the Romanesque Revival style for liquor distributor. It received additions in 1866 and 1959 according to the Wisconsin Historical Society and was long occupied by the Brass Light Gallery.

The rehabilitation process yielded a few surprises, including some possibly left over from Schneider’s ownership. On display alongside the bottles of Zizzo-branded bourbon were decades-old bottles found in the walls and other crevices.

Until December 2021 the firm’s new home was occupied by Seeds of Health‘s Tenor High School. But the school consolidated its Walker’s Point and East Town campuses in the Sentinel Building at 918 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. The Walker’s Point location was formerly known as MC2 High School before being merged into Tenor. Zizzo, through an affiliate, purchased the property for $1.25 million in June 2021.

Gardner Builders served as the general contractor on the project. Tri-City National Bank served as the primary lender on the project, with vice president David Pike earning praise from Zizzo for his longtime support of the firm.

To the south of Zizzo’s future home are two former industrial buildings being redeveloped into a mix of apartments and commercial space by LAS Investments. Work on that project, known as Sofi Lofts, is nearing completion.

Photos

Ceremony

Renderings

Pre-Construction Photos