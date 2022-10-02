Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 2nd, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Boo Boo’s Sandwich Shop Closed

1. Boo Boo’s Sandwich Shop Closed

The Walker’s Point sandwich business is seeking a new location.

Sep 30th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: House of Correction Changing Name

2. MKE County: House of Correction Changing Name

Crowley wants to better reflect its mission with new name: Community Reintegration Center.

Sep 26th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Transportation: City Wants Feedback on KK River Trails

3. Transportation: City Wants Feedback on KK River Trails

Proposal would link two off-road trail segments, create corridor from South Side to Downtown

Sep 27th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Deer District Concert Venue Wins First Approval, Despite Objections

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Deer District Concert Venue Wins First Approval, Despite Objections

Other concert venues fight Live Nation’s entrance into Milwaukee market.

Sep 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Does City Need Another War Memorial?

5. Murphy’s Law: Does City Need Another War Memorial?

It’s being offered for free to the county. But will it junk up the lakefront?

Sep 26th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Wisconsin Supreme Court To Take Up Case On Ivermectin

6. Wisconsin Supreme Court To Take Up Case On Ivermectin

Waukesha resident sought judge’s order for Advocate Aurora to use drug to treat his uncle.

Oct 1st, 2022 by Erik Gunn

ABC Supply Opening Northwest Side Warehouse

7. ABC Supply Opening Northwest Side Warehouse

Diane Hendricks’ company seeks first location in city in a building prior tenant ‘destroyed.’

Sep 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Former Alderwoman Chantia Lewis Booked Into House of Correction

8. Former Alderwoman Chantia Lewis Booked Into House of Correction

Lewis, who awaits restitution hearing, must serve 30 days in custody as part of plea agreement.

Sep 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Dave’s Hot Chicken Plans Grand Opening

9. Dave’s Hot Chicken Plans Grand Opening

National chicken chain will open first Milwaukee location on Lower East Side Friday.

Sep 27th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: Lake Park Bridge Overhaul Nears Completion

10. Friday Photos: Lake Park Bridge Overhaul Nears Completion

Bridge to reopen next month after six-year closure

Sep 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Elizabeth Siegel Appointed Chief Curator of Milwaukee Art Museum

1. Elizabeth Siegel Appointed Chief Curator of Milwaukee Art Museum

André Allaire to become Chief Development Officer

Sep 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee Art Museum

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Marquette Faculty Will Gather on Wednesday (9/28) to Support Unjustly Punished Student Protestors

3. Marquette Faculty Will Gather on Wednesday (9/28) to Support Unjustly Punished Student Protestors

 

Sep 27th, 2022 by Press Release

Despite new claim from Tim Michels, Wisconsin physicians remain concerned about his hardline, extremist stance against abortion

4. Despite new claim from Tim Michels, Wisconsin physicians remain concerned about his hardline, extremist stance against abortion

 

Sep 23rd, 2022 by Committee to Protect Health Care

Matt Haas Promoted to Vice President, Business Banking Sales Manager at Johnson Financial Group

5. Matt Haas Promoted to Vice President, Business Banking Sales Manager at Johnson Financial Group

 

Sep 26th, 2022 by Johnson Financial Group

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

6. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Milwaukee Ballet Announces 2022/23 Season Roster

7. Milwaukee Ballet Announces 2022/23 Season Roster

Company welcomes two new dancers and celebrates Pink’s 20th season

Sep 27th, 2022 by Milwaukee Ballet

Mandela Barnes Statement on Protecting Abortion in the United States

8. Mandela Barnes Statement on Protecting Abortion in the United States

 

May 2nd, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

New Cocktail Lounge, Gülden Room, Opens at Dubbel Dutch Hotel

9. New Cocktail Lounge, Gülden Room, Opens at Dubbel Dutch Hotel

Serving upscale cocktails and local coffee

Sep 29th, 2022 by F Street Hospitality

Baldwin, Grothman, Fitzgerald Push for Investigation into Chinese Firm that Stole Intellectual Property from Wisconsin Company

10. Baldwin, Grothman, Fitzgerald Push for Investigation into Chinese Firm that Stole Intellectual Property from Wisconsin Company

 

Sep 29th, 2022 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us