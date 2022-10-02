The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Boo Boo’s Sandwich Shop Closed
The Walker’s Point sandwich business is seeking a new location.
Sep 30th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
2. MKE County: House of Correction Changing Name
Crowley wants to better reflect its mission with new name: Community Reintegration Center.
Sep 26th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
3. Transportation: City Wants Feedback on KK River Trails
Proposal would link two off-road trail segments, create corridor from South Side to Downtown
Sep 27th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Deer District Concert Venue Wins First Approval, Despite Objections
Other concert venues fight Live Nation’s entrance into Milwaukee market.
Sep 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: Does City Need Another War Memorial?
It’s being offered for free to the county. But will it junk up the lakefront?
Sep 26th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
6. Wisconsin Supreme Court To Take Up Case On Ivermectin
Waukesha resident sought judge’s order for Advocate Aurora to use drug to treat his uncle.
Oct 1st, 2022 by Erik Gunn
7. ABC Supply Opening Northwest Side Warehouse
Diane Hendricks’ company seeks first location in city in a building prior tenant ‘destroyed.’
Sep 26th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Former Alderwoman Chantia Lewis Booked Into House of Correction
Lewis, who awaits restitution hearing, must serve 30 days in custody as part of plea agreement.
Sep 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Dave’s Hot Chicken Plans Grand Opening
National chicken chain will open first Milwaukee location on Lower East Side Friday.
Sep 27th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
10. Friday Photos: Lake Park Bridge Overhaul Nears Completion
Bridge to reopen next month after six-year closure
Sep 23rd, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Elizabeth Siegel Appointed Chief Curator of Milwaukee Art Museum
André Allaire to become Chief Development Officer
Sep 28th, 2022 by Milwaukee Art Museum
2. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
7. Milwaukee Ballet Announces 2022/23 Season Roster
Company welcomes two new dancers and celebrates Pink’s 20th season
Sep 27th, 2022 by Milwaukee Ballet
9. New Cocktail Lounge, Gülden Room, Opens at Dubbel Dutch Hotel
Serving upscale cocktails and local coffee
Sep 29th, 2022 by F Street Hospitality
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 25th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 18th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsSep 11th, 2022 by Urban Milwaukee