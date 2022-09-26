House of Correction Changing Name
Crowley wants to better reflect its mission with new name: Community Reintegration Center.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley‘s 2023 budget request will include language that renames the Milwaukee County House of Correction (HOC) as the Community Reintegration Center.
Crowley and HOC Superintendent Chantell Jewell want the institution to be better aligned with its mission of rehabilitation. In a statement, the county executive said, “Rebranding the department to the Community Reintegration Center and investing in programming like psychiatric social workers and peer specialists shows Milwaukee County’s commitment to addressing the root causes of the problems facing our residents.”
“So our role is to ensure that once individuals are sent to the House of Correction, we make sure that they return to the community in a better place than when the came,” she added.
Along with rebranding, the budget will also make new investments in the HOC., including a 10% increase in the food budget to offer better food for the people incarcerated there, $11,000 in computers for a new computer lab and $100,000 for a peer specialist contract.
“We know that the safest neighborhoods are the ones where everyone’s needs are met,” said County Executive Crowley. “So, when people find themselves in our care due to an unmet economic, medical, or economic need, it’s our job to connect them with the right resources that will set them up to be successful, productive residents once they re-enter the community.”
During Jewell’s time at the HOC, the facility has partnered with Marquette University to offer classes there, MATC has offered vocational classes, and the facility has also partnered on a program with Chase Bank to teach financial wellness. “We know a lot of crimes are motivated by money,” Jewell said. “So what happens is we teach individuals how to access resources differently.” The HOC is also working to open up a family engagement center, she said, explaining “we know that family distress is one of the drivers of criminal behavior.”
Jewell explained what she’s trying to do at the HOC by saying, “When someone comes into our facility, we are not about administering punishment… So we are here to help address whatever need is there that is driving individuals into the criminal justice system.”
That’s what the name change is aimed at communicating. And the change, Jewell hopes, will also break through some reluctance people have about working at the HOC.
“Research tells us that merely incarcerating someone without the added treatment is of no benefit,” she said. “Because all you’re doing is removing someone for a period of time when we have to be able to help address whatever is driving those behaviors.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
Vote Could Send More Youth to Lincoln HillsSep 22nd, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Jail Visits Remain Elusive GoalSep 21st, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Medical Examiner Abruptly RetiresSep 20th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer